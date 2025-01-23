2025 Individual Tickets Special

1 Louis Vuitton playing card, 1 second chance wristband, 12 raffle tickets
1 Louis Vuitton playing card, 1 second chance wristband, 12 raffle tickets
Louis Vuitton Playing Card
$20
One game card for a chance to win a Louis Vuitton bag
One game card for a chance to win a Louis Vuitton bag
6 Louis Vuitton Playing Cards Bundle
$100
6 Louis Vuitton playing cards for a chance to win a Louis Vuitton bag
6 Louis Vuitton playing cards for a chance to win a Louis Vuitton bag
Second Chance Wristband
$20
Second Chance allows participants to continue playing after the first person bingos on each round for a chance to win the "second chance prize". Good for all regular rounds of bingo games. DOES NOT INCLUDE THE LOUIS VUITTON ROUND
Second Chance allows participants to continue playing after the first person bingos on each round for a chance to win the "second chance prize". Good for all regular rounds of bingo games. DOES NOT INCLUDE THE LOUIS VUITTON ROUND
Extra Regular Round Game Cards
$10
Increase your chances of winning each round of regular round by playing an additional card per game of regular bingo.
Increase your chances of winning each round of regular round by playing an additional card per game of regular bingo.
Individual Ticket
$50
Each ticket includes entry into the event plus one game card for each regular round of bingo, game dauber, and a light meal.
Each ticket includes entry into the event plus one game card for each regular round of bingo, game dauber, and a light meal.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!