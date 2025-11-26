2025 Indoor Winds Fee

This is the first of 2 payments. The second payment of $200 will be due in January 2026





This fee is collected by the Pride of Paradise Band & Orchestra Booster Club and allows us to provide the following for our students :



Instructional Staff Costs

Meals and Snacks during the marching season

Custom Show Music and Marching Drill

Access to Free School-Owned Instruments (first-come, first-served)

Instrument Repair



Thank you for your support!