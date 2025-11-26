2025 Indoor Winds Fee

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
This is the full membership due fee for the 2025 indoor wind season.
This fee is collected by the Pride of Paradise Band & Orchestra Booster Club and allows us to provide the following for our students :
Instructional Staff Costs
Meals and Snacks during the marching season
Custom Show Music and Marching Drill
Access to Free School-Owned Instruments (first-come, first-served)
Instrument Repair
Thank you for your support!
No expiration
This is the first of 2 payments. The second payment of $200 will be due in January 2026
This fee is collected by the Pride of Paradise Band & Orchestra Booster Club and allows us to provide the following for our students :
Instructional Staff Costs
Meals and Snacks during the marching season
Custom Show Music and Marching Drill
Access to Free School-Owned Instruments (first-come, first-served)
Instrument Repair
Thank you for your support!
No expiration
This is the second of 2 payments. The first payment was made in November 2025
This fee is collected by the Pride of Paradise Band & Orchestra Booster Club and allows us to provide the following for our students :
Instructional Staff Costs
Meals and Snacks during the marching season
Custom Show Music and Marching Drill
Access to Free School-Owned Instruments (first-come, first-served)
Instrument Repair
Thank you for your support!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!