Infinity Youth Group
2025 Infinity Royals GAME NIGHT Fundraiser
Sackett Playground
1620 Ames Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106, USA
General admission ADVANCE Tickets
$5
Select this option for PRE-SALE/ADVANCE ticket purchases.
General admission DOOR Tickets
$8
Select this option for ticket purchases at the DOOR.
Combo Meal: Hmong Sausage & Sticky Rice
$7
Sausage ONLY
$4
Sticky Rice ONLY
$4
Thai Boba Tea WITH pearls
$5
Thai Boba Tea--NO pearls
$5
Water bottle
$1
Chips
$1
Bag of chips.
Infinity Royals T-Shirt
$25
Infinity Royals Sweatshirt
$50
Photobooth Pictures
$5
Bingo Card
$1
1.00 per bingo card
Clothes pin
$1
