2025 Installation of Officers Local Network Registration

692 Maritime Blvd

Linthicum Heights, MD 21090, USA

Local Network Board
$300

Includes tickets and lunch for 6 incoming 2026 leaders of your local Governing Board to be installed.

Local Network Board Non-Member Guest
$35

Includes one ticket and lunch for a non-member guest attending.

Local Network Board Member Guest
$25

Includes one ticket and lunch for a WCR member attending.

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

3 guest tickets • 3 Min. Greeting • Logo on Signage • Full Page Ad in Program Social Media Posts • Swag Bag Item

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

2 guest tickets • Logo on Signage • ½ page Ad in Program • Item in Swag Bag

Bronze Sponsor
$500

1 guest ticket • Recognition in Program • Logo on Signage • Item in Swag Bag

Table Sponsor
$250

Logo on Table Sign for the Network of Your Choosing • Item in Swag Bag

