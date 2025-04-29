HypoPARAthyroidism Association Inc

Hosted by

HypoPARAthyroidism Association Inc

About this event

2025 INTERNATIONAL HYPOPARA CONFERENCE

2240 Bass Pro Ct

Grapevine, TX 76051, USA

In Person (patient or caregiver)
$60

Grants In person access to entire event including welcome reception, 3 meals on Saturday and Breakfast and snack on Sunday. Link to recordings will be sent after event

Virtual (Patient or Caregiver)
$40

Grants virtual access to event livestream as well as links to the recordings several months before they are released to the public.

Industry or Investor (not sponsor) In Person
$250

Grants In person access to entire event including welcome reception, 3 meals on Saturday and Breakfast and snack on Sunday. Link to recordings will be sent after event

Industry or Investor (not sponsor) Virtual
$150

Grants access to live stream as well as recordings prior to public distribution

Physician, Nurse or other practioner (non-speaker) IN PERSON
$200

Grants In person access to entire event including welcome reception, 3 meals on Saturday and Breakfast and snack on Sunday. Link to recordings will be sent after event

Physician, Nurse or other practioner (non-speaker) VIRTUAL
$100

Grants virtual access to event livestream as well as links to the recordings several months before they are released to the public.

Add a donation for HypoPARAthyroidism Association Inc

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