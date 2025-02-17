International Fellowship Inc

2025 International Winter Houseparty

1128 S Cedar Campus Rd

Cedarville, MI 49719, USA

Adult
$430

Price includes food, lodging, and program. Transportation to the camp is not included. A non-refundable deposit of $100 is part of your registration. If you later cancel, you will be refunded the registration amount less the $100 deposit.

Child age 6-12
$190

Child age 6-12. Price includes food, lodging, and program. Transportation to the camp is not included.

Child age 5 and under free
Free

Child age 5 and under free

Waitlist
Free

We will reach out to you if space becomes available.

