Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

About this event

Iota Phi Chapter Presents The 2026 Pittsburgh Omega "BLACK OWT" Mardi Gras

August Wilson African American Cultural Center - 980 Liberty Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA

General Admission
$30

This ticket gets you general admission to the event. A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase.

Reserved Seating (Table of 4)
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This includes reserved seating for 4 patrons and guarantees seating for the entirety of the event. A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase. Reserved seating is permitted in either the Party Room located on the 2nd floor or the Band Room located on the 1st floor. You will be prompted to select your preferred location upon purchase.

Reserved Seating (Table of 6)
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This includes reserved seating for 6 patrons and guarantees seating for the entirety of the event. A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase. Reserved seating is permitted in either the Party Room located on the 2nd floor or the Band Room located on the 1st floor. You will be prompted to select your preferred location upon purchase.

Reserved Seating (Table of 10)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This includes reserved seating for 10 patrons and guarantees seating for the entirety of the event. A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase. Reserved seating of this size is permitted only in the Party Room located on the 2nd floor due to size constraints.

V.I.P. Seating (Table of 4)
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This includes reserved seating for 4 patrons and guarantees seating for the entirety of the event. This also includes access to the V.I.P. Lounge (Highmark Lounge) or the Band Room, 2 drink tickets from a private bar, and light hors devours (while they last). A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase.
V.I.P. seating is permitted in either the V.I.P. Lounge located on the 2nd floor or the Band Room located on the 1st floor. You will be prompted to select your preferred location upon purchase.

V.I.P. Seating (Table of 6)
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This includes reserved seating for 6 patrons and guarantees seating for the entirety of the event. This also includes access to the V.I.P. Lounge (Highmark Lounge) or the Band Room, 2 drink tickets from a private bar, and light hors devours (while they last). A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase.
V.I.P. seating is permitted in either the V.I.P. Lounge located on the 2nd floor or the Band Room located on the 1st floor. You will be prompted to select your preferred location upon purchase.

V.I.P. Seating (Standing Room Only)
$60

This includes STANDING ROOM ONLY access to the V.I.P. Lounge (Highmark Lounge) 2 drink tickets from a private bar, and light hors devours (while they last). A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase.
V.I.P. seating is permitted in either the V.I.P. Lounge located on the 2nd floor or the Band Room located on the 1st floor. You will be prompted to select your preferred location upon purchase.

Add a donation for Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

$

