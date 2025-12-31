Iota Phi Chapter Presents The 2026 Pittsburgh Omega "BLACK OWT" Mardi Gras

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket gets you general admission to the event. A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase.
This includes reserved seating for 4 patrons and guarantees seating for the entirety of the event. A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase. Reserved seating is permitted in either the Party Room located on the 2nd floor or the Band Room located on the 1st floor. You will be prompted to select your preferred location upon purchase.
This includes reserved seating for 6 patrons and guarantees seating for the entirety of the event. A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase. Reserved seating is permitted in either the Party Room located on the 2nd floor or the Band Room located on the 1st floor. You will be prompted to select your preferred location upon purchase.
This includes reserved seating for 10 patrons and guarantees seating for the entirety of the event. A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase. Reserved seating of this size is permitted only in the Party Room located on the 2nd floor due to size constraints.
This includes reserved seating for 4 patrons and guarantees seating for the entirety of the event. This also includes access to the V.I.P. Lounge (Highmark Lounge) or the Band Room, 2 drink tickets from a private bar, and light hors devours (while they last). A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase.
V.I.P. seating is permitted in either the V.I.P. Lounge located on the 2nd floor or the Band Room located on the 1st floor. You will be prompted to select your preferred location upon purchase.
This includes reserved seating for 6 patrons and guarantees seating for the entirety of the event. This also includes access to the V.I.P. Lounge (Highmark Lounge) or the Band Room, 2 drink tickets from a private bar, and light hors devours (while they last). A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase.
This includes STANDING ROOM ONLY access to the V.I.P. Lounge (Highmark Lounge) 2 drink tickets from a private bar, and light hors devours (while they last). A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase.
