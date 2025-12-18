2025 Islamorada Jr Sail Last Chance Silent Night Auction

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Add a little island swagger to your hat lineup with this one-of-a-kind trucker hat donated by Hawley Trucker Hat Bar. Featuring their signature Islamorada patch with twin billfish, this lid blends classic Keys style with that crisp, custom Hawley look everyone loves.
Perfect for long days on the water, post-tournament hangs, or anyone who proudly calls the 33036 home. Lightweight, breathable, and built to be worn hard — this hat is a total must-have for anglers and Island locals alike.
$45 Value
A huge thank-you to Hawley Trucker Hat Bar for supporting the Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament!
Starting bid
Add a pop of bright, bold style to your rig with the Ladies Love Pink Flag Bundle — a full set of premium pink gamefish flags designed for the angler who loves to stand out. This bundle includes Marlin, Dolphin, Tuna, and Swordfish giving you a complete spread to fly with pride after every catch.
Perfect for tournament days, gifting, or elevating your everyday boat setup, each flag is durable, high-quality, and ready for the salt.
$80 Value
A huge thank-you to Ladies Love Pink for supporting the Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament!
Starting bid
Dial in your kite-fishing setup with a tournament-ready R&R Tackle bundle. Includes:
• Prerigged Kite Leader (Mono 50 lb, 6/0 Circle Hook)
• Prerigged Kite Line (65 lb Mono)
• 4 Packs of Rigging Bands (2 Black & 2 Clear)
• Kite Rings in 7.5 mm & 9 mm
Designed for reliability when the bite turns on, this kit equips you with everything you need for a seamless kite presentation.
$167 Value
A huge thank-you to R&R Tackle for supporting the Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament!
Starting bid
Built for toughness, stealth, and big-fish confidence, this Titanium Leader bundle includes:
• Treble Hook (2)
• 6/0 Circle Hook (2)
• 7/0 Circle Hook (2)
• 7/0 J Hook (2)
• 4/0 J Hook (2)
Perfect for toothy critters and hard-charging pelagics, these leaders are crafted for maximum durability with minimal kinking — a serious set for serious anglers.
$130 Value
A huge thank-you to R&R Tackle for supporting the Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament!
Starting bid
Secure your gear with confidence using Hoss Straps’ heavy-duty 24" and 12" packs. Built to last and designed for saltwater environments, these straps keep rods, coolers, and equipment locked down no matter the conditions. A practical, rugged addition to any angler’s setup.
$60 Value
A huge thank-you to Hoss Straps for supporting the Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament!
Starting bid
A stunning piece from renowned marine artist Steve Rice, this Sailfish flag captures the energy, elegance, and motion of one of the ocean’s most iconic gamefish. Bold, detailed, and full of offshore spirit, it’s the perfect addition to any angler’s home, office, or helm station. A standout piece for collectors who appreciate authentic sportfishing artistry.
$250 Value
A huge thank-you to Steve Rice (Sign of the Tides) for supporting the Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament!
Starting bid
Capture the magic of the Florida Keys with a Beach Mini Session from Rachel Pearson Photography. This package includes 8 beautifully edited digital images of your choice, taken during a relaxed, coastal session designed to highlight your family, your moments, and the natural beauty of our shoreline.
The included gift card can also be applied toward a full session, giving you the flexibility to create an even more customized photography experience.
$150 Value
A huge thank-you to Rachel Pearson Photography for supporting the Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament!
Starting bid
The Turtlebox Gen 3 in White is the ultimate rugged, waterproof, and shockproof speaker built for life on the water. With powerful outdoor-rated sound, long battery life, and a tough design that stands up to salt, sand, and sun, it’s perfect for the boat, the sandbar, or the dock. Clean, classic, and adventure-ready — this is the speaker anglers swear by.
$430 Value
A huge thank-you to Turtlebox for supporting the Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!