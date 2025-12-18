2025 Islamorada Jr Sail Last Chance Silent Night Auction

Add a little island swagger to your hat lineup with this one-of-a-kind trucker hat donated by Hawley Trucker Hat Bar. Featuring their signature Islamorada patch with twin billfish, this lid blends classic Keys style with that crisp, custom Hawley look everyone loves.





Perfect for long days on the water, post-tournament hangs, or anyone who proudly calls the 33036 home. Lightweight, breathable, and built to be worn hard — this hat is a total must-have for anglers and Island locals alike.





$45 Value





A huge thank-you to Hawley Trucker Hat Bar for supporting the Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament!