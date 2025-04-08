2025 Island 5 Iron and Putter Tournament

This Food Sponsorship will help cover event food costs.
If you prefer to support our event through an in-kind food donation instead of a direct Food Sponsorship, please reach out to Madeline Pugh to make arrangements 419-341-8191. Thank you for your generosity and support!
Course Game Sponsor
$100
This sponsorship will help us cover costs for the additional games that will be played at various holes for additional buy in for golfers.
Add a donation for The Scott Pugh Foundation
$
