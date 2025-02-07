2025 Island Affair Raffle Tickets

Newest Release! Framed, Signed, Limited Edition. Hasselblad Master Photographer, Jorge de la Torriente.
"Cloud Storm" 7/17. 36" x 48"
Value $4500
DE LA Gallery Artwork- 5 tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets
Blue Ridge, Georgia Getaway- 1 ticket
$25
-5 Night stay at the Cove on Lake Blue Ridge. House sleeps 12. Evolve listing #508320. Dates are June 9-14th 2025.
Possibility of changing the dates but not guaranteed. MUST email [email protected] for more info.
-$200 gift card to Harvest on Main.
-gift certificate to Adela Kitchen and the lovely Mercier Orchard
VALUE: $3500
Blue Ridge, Georgia Getaway- 5 tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets
Key West Staycation- 1 ticket
$25
-2 Night stay at Havana Cabana, MUST book by July 31, 2025 (Adults 21+ only).
-4-hour sandbar trip for up to 6 passengers on Island Vibe Charter with Captain Coleen.
-$100 gift certificate to Onlywood Grill
-2 Historical Tours of America VIP Passes
VALUE APPROX $2000
Key West Vacation- 5 tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets
Insignia 55" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
$10
4.6 Star Review.
