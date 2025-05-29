2025 Isle Royale Impressions: A Tiny Art Auction in Support of Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation

Watercolor and ink on watercolor paper, 7.5 x 9.75" framed.

Artist Statement: Abby Werner is a Sailor, Artist, and Engineer who has been making art on the water for many years. She has a deep love of maritime history and will always call the Great Lakes home, no matter how many thousands of miles away she may be sailing. This piece is a reflection on time spent volunteering at the Rock of Ages Lighthouse and the spectacular sunsets from Isle Royale when the fog and wildfire smoke would clear just enough to allow a colorful end to the workday.