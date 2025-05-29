2025 Isle Royale Impressions: A Tiny Art Auction in Support of Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation

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Jacquard weaving,14x19.5" framed. This unique, intricate cotton fiber weaving was hand-made on a jacquard loom. This black and white art reflects the simple timelessness of the ROA Lighthouse. This quality emphasizes the contrast and texture of the fibers. Without color to distract, eyes are drawn to the subtilties that may otherwise be missed. https://manitowishriverstudio.com/studio/ Sponsored by Carne Andrews.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Watercolor on watercolor paper, 6.5 x 6.5" framed.
Starting bid
Pencil on watercolor paper, 5 x 5" framed.
Starting bid
Watercolor and ink on watercolor paper, 6 x 8" framed. : @Steve_does_Art
Starting bid
Numbered print on paper, 15 x 8" framed. Sponsored by Mary Hennessy
Starting bid
Starting bid
Paint on framed canvas panel, 10.5 x 12.5" framed.
Starting bid
Paint on canvas board, 6 x 4" with magnet on back for refrigerator.
Artist Statement: David was an avid naturalist painter, a poet and writer, lover of nature, animals (especially dogs), and all things about the Great Lakes. David passed away on February 22, 2024.
Starting bid
Paint on canvas board, 6 x 4" with magnet on back for refrigerator.
Artist Statement: David was an avid naturalist painter, a poet and writer, lover of nature, animals (especially dogs), and all things about the Great Lakes. David passed away on February 22, 2024.
Starting bid
Collage on wood panel, 6x6". Artist Statement: I wanted to feature the wildlife of Isle Royale so I chose a moose. It includes reflections of the beautiful fall foliage as well as the moose. The collage is made from painted paper. There are dictionary pages, maps, and mixed media paper all randomly painted to create a variety of colors and textures. Then each is cut or ripped into small shapes and added to the collage. The trunks of the birch trees are made with the text from encyclopedia pages!
Starting bid
Colored pencils and ink on paper, 8x8" matted. Artist Statement: I love foxes and I know Isle Royal has foxes, so I really wanted to make a fox. I also like the colors of the sunset so I added a frozen lake with a colorful sunset. Age 7
Starting bid
Gouache and watercolor on paper, 5.5 x 7.5" framed. @megan_mcninch_art
Starting bid
Acrylic on stretched canvas, 8 x 8".
Artist Statement: Jody Dixon is a fine arts painter who has been drawing, painting & creating for most of her life in the northern Minnesota area. Jody gravitates toward the forest, woodland, wetland areas for her inspiration. Jody is a retired social worker and continues to pursue serving others. Jody is a self taught artist that enjoys learning from her surroundings and teaching others about what we see, hear and feel in the world of art and through helping others. Creatively-jody.com
Starting bid
Watercolor and ink on watercolor paper, 7.5 x 9.75" framed.
Artist Statement: Abby Werner is a Sailor, Artist, and Engineer who has been making art on the water for many years. She has a deep love of maritime history and will always call the Great Lakes home, no matter how many thousands of miles away she may be sailing. This piece is a reflection on time spent volunteering at the Rock of Ages Lighthouse and the spectacular sunsets from Isle Royale when the fog and wildfire smoke would clear just enough to allow a colorful end to the workday.
Starting bid
Acrylic on wood, 2 x 3". Artist Statement: Abby Werner is a Sailor, Artist, and Engineer who has been making art on the water for many years. She has a deep love of maritime history and will always call the Great Lakes home, no matter how many thousands of miles away she may be sailing. This piece is a reflection on time spent volunteering at the Rock of Ages Lighthouse.
Starting bid
Hand cut Lino ink monoprint on paper, 5 x 7" matted. Artist Statement: Abby Werner is a Sailor, Artist, and Engineer who has been making art on the water for many years. She has a deep love of maritime history and will always call the Great Lakes home, no matter how many thousands of miles away she may be sailing. This piece is a reflection on time spent volunteering at the Rock of Ages Lighthouse.
Starting bid
Watercolor on watercolor paper, 11.25 x 9.25" framed. Artist Statement: We were on our own boat 'Island Song' and shared the dock at Windigo with 'Ranger III'. It is always a thrill to see the big boat come in with all the supplies and equipment to serve the needs of Isle Royale. I took photos of the event and then relived the experience painting the scene with watercolor.
Starting bid
Acrylic on cradled panel, 10 x 10". Artist Statement: I am a painter and muralist fascinated by the way science fiction suggests a future for humanity transformed by environmental changes and technological innovations. My invented landscapes ask viewers to consider unfamiliar places, such as the lines between true false, fiction and documentation, natural growth and urban development. I love color and texture. I paint wild animals, bright landscapes, and research equipment to create humorous tensions between humans and the rest of the natural world. www.adamswanson.com
www.facebook.com/art.of.adam.swanson
www.instagram.com/adamswansong
Starting bid
Starting bid
*Pick up (Duluth area) only due to size and fragility *
Stained glass window, 25 x 13.75" in wood window frame. Artist Statement: This window depicts the essence of isle Royale. The copper lines running through the island. The natural flow of water and land. Pieces of Lake Superior tumbled glass and pottery. This window is not smooth or perfect in any way other than nature's.
Starting bid
Watercolor on watercolor paper, 7.5 x 7.5" in frame. Artist Statement: Natasha is a watercolor/multimedia artist from the south shore of Lake Superior. She leads a busy life working and playing with her family on the south shore, finding time to break out the paints and feed her soul whenever possible. Inspiration is easy to find with all the magic and beauty our big lake has to offer.
Starting bid
Watercolor and ink on cold press watercolor paper, 12.5 x 15.5" in frame. www.facebook.com/jessejorstadstudio
Starting bid
Watercolor on 140# watercolor paper, 10 x 10" in frame.
Starting bid
Watercolor on 140# watercolor paper, 10 x 10" in frame.
Starting bid
Watercolor on watercolor paper, 16.5 x 16.5" in frame.
Starting bid
Watercolor batik on rice paper, 11 x 11" in frame. Artist Statement: Though their berries are rather insipid in taste, the humble bunchberry plant is among my favorite Isle Royale flora. I love how it carpets the trails throughout much of the summer with a bold green whorl of six parallel-veined leaves, centered around 4 large, showy white bracts. Upon closer inspection, the four white bracts reveal the tiny, delicate flowers nestled at their center. In this painting, I aimed to capture the often-overlooked beauty of this remarkable member of the dogwood family.
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