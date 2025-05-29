Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society

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Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society

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2025 Isle Royale Impressions: A Tiny Art Auction in Support of Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation

Featured Artwork: Beaming Brightly by Mary Burns item
Featured Artwork: Beaming Brightly by Mary Burns
$350

Starting bid

Jacquard weaving,14x19.5" framed. This unique, intricate cotton fiber weaving was hand-made on a jacquard loom. This black and white art reflects the simple timelessness of the ROA Lighthouse. This quality emphasizes the contrast and texture of the fibers. Without color to distract,  eyes are drawn to the subtilties that may otherwise be missed. https://manitowishriverstudio.com/studio/ Sponsored by Carne Andrews.

Rock of Ages Lighthouse by Jennifer Montgomery item
Rock of Ages Lighthouse by Jennifer Montgomery
$20

Starting bid

Watercolor on watercolor paper, 5.75 x 7.75" framed. www.halcyonhouseduluth.com

Isle Royale by Josh Jones item
Isle Royale by Josh Jones
$20

Starting bid

Watercolor on watercolor paper, 6.5 x 6.5" framed.

Protected Cove by Kobi Jones item
Protected Cove by Kobi Jones
$20

Starting bid

Pencil on watercolor paper, 5 x 5" framed.

Rock of Ages Lighthouse by Steve Webb item
Rock of Ages Lighthouse by Steve Webb
$20

Starting bid

Watercolor and ink on watercolor paper, 6 x 8" framed. : @Steve_does_Art

Superior by R. Kepin item
Superior by R. Kepin
$20

Starting bid

Numbered print on paper, 15 x 8" framed. Sponsored by Mary Hennessy

Lupines by Michelle Wegler item
Lupines by Michelle Wegler
$20

Starting bid

Pastel on paper, 9.25 x 11" framed.
https://www.michelleweglerart.com/ Sponsored by Mary Hennessy.

Abstract Art by Catherine Wyatt item
Abstract Art by Catherine Wyatt
$20

Starting bid

Paint on framed canvas panel, 10.5 x 12.5" framed.

Lake Freighter by David Grose item
Lake Freighter by David Grose
$20

Starting bid

Paint on canvas board, 6 x 4" with magnet on back for refrigerator.

Artist Statement: David was an avid naturalist painter, a poet and writer, lover of nature, animals (especially dogs), and all things about the Great Lakes. David passed away on February 22, 2024.

Rock of Ages Lighthouse by David Grose item
Rock of Ages Lighthouse by David Grose
$20

Starting bid

Paint on canvas board, 6 x 4" with magnet on back for refrigerator.

Artist Statement: David was an avid naturalist painter, a poet and writer, lover of nature, animals (especially dogs), and all things about the Great Lakes. David passed away on February 22, 2024.

The Moose by Cindy Lumpkin item
The Moose by Cindy Lumpkin
$20

Starting bid

Collage on wood panel, 6x6". Artist Statement: I wanted to feature the wildlife of Isle Royale so I chose a moose. It includes reflections of the beautiful fall foliage as well as the moose. The collage is made from painted paper. There are dictionary pages, maps, and mixed media paper all randomly painted to create a variety of colors and textures. Then each is cut or ripped into small shapes and added to the collage. The trunks of the birch trees are made with the text from encyclopedia pages!

Foxy Sunset by Ruth Biggs item
Foxy Sunset by Ruth Biggs
$20

Starting bid

Colored pencils and ink on paper, 8x8" matted. Artist Statement: I love foxes and I know Isle Royal has foxes, so I really wanted to make a fox. I also like the colors of the sunset so I added a frozen lake with a colorful sunset. Age 7

The Raven by Megan McNinch item
The Raven by Megan McNinch
$20

Starting bid

Gouache and watercolor on paper, 5.5 x 7.5" framed. @megan_mcninch_art

Family Chat by Jody Dixon item
Family Chat by Jody Dixon
$20

Starting bid

Acrylic on stretched canvas, 8 x 8".

Artist Statement: Jody Dixon is a fine arts painter who has been drawing, painting & creating for most of her life in the northern Minnesota area. Jody gravitates toward the forest, woodland, wetland areas for her inspiration. Jody is a retired social worker and continues to pursue serving others. Jody is a self taught artist that enjoys learning from her surroundings and teaching others about what we see, hear and feel in the world of art and through helping others. Creatively-jody.com

Sunset at The Rock by Abby Werner item
Sunset at The Rock by Abby Werner
$20

Starting bid

Watercolor and ink on watercolor paper, 7.5 x 9.75" framed.

Artist Statement: Abby Werner is a Sailor, Artist, and Engineer who has been making art on the water for many years. She has a deep love of maritime history and will always call the Great Lakes home, no matter how many thousands of miles away she may be sailing. This piece is a reflection on time spent volunteering at the Rock of Ages Lighthouse and the spectacular sunsets from Isle Royale when the fog and wildfire smoke would clear just enough to allow a colorful end to the workday.

Rock of Ages Woodcut by Abby Werner item
Rock of Ages Woodcut by Abby Werner
$20

Starting bid

Acrylic on wood, 2 x 3". Artist Statement: Abby Werner is a Sailor, Artist, and Engineer who has been making art on the water for many years. She has a deep love of maritime history and will always call the Great Lakes home, no matter how many thousands of miles away she may be sailing. This piece is a reflection on time spent volunteering at the Rock of Ages Lighthouse.


Rock of Ages Monoprint by Abby Werner item
Rock of Ages Monoprint by Abby Werner
$20

Starting bid

Hand cut Lino ink monoprint on paper, 5 x 7" matted. Artist Statement: Abby Werner is a Sailor, Artist, and Engineer who has been making art on the water for many years. She has a deep love of maritime history and will always call the Great Lakes home, no matter how many thousands of miles away she may be sailing. This piece is a reflection on time spent volunteering at the Rock of Ages Lighthouse.

Ranger III at Windigo by Angele Sancho Passe item
Ranger III at Windigo by Angele Sancho Passe
$20

Starting bid

Watercolor on watercolor paper, 11.25 x 9.25" framed. Artist Statement: We were on our own boat 'Island Song' and shared the dock at Windigo with 'Ranger III'. It is always a thrill to see the big boat come in with all the supplies and equipment to serve the needs of Isle Royale. I took photos of the event and then relived the experience painting the scene with watercolor.

Beacon by Adam Swanson item
Beacon by Adam Swanson
$20

Starting bid

Acrylic on cradled panel, 10 x 10". Artist Statement: I am a painter and muralist fascinated by the way science fiction suggests a future for humanity transformed by environmental changes and technological innovations. My invented landscapes ask viewers to consider unfamiliar places, such as the lines between true false, fiction and documentation, natural growth and urban development. I love color and texture. I paint wild animals, bright landscapes, and research equipment to create humorous tensions between humans and the rest of the natural world. www.adamswanson.com
www.facebook.com/art.of.adam.swanson
www.instagram.com/adamswansong

Lake Superior Laser Engraving by Jim Melgeorge item
Lake Superior Laser Engraving by Jim Melgeorge
$20

Starting bid

Laser engraving on wood, 18 x 9". https://www.pinegrovegallery.com/

Stained Glass Window by Mary Riley item
Stained Glass Window by Mary Riley
$20

Starting bid

*Pick up (Duluth area) only due to size and fragility *

Stained glass window, 25 x 13.75" in wood window frame. Artist Statement: This window depicts the essence of isle Royale. The copper lines running through the island. The natural flow of water and land. Pieces of Lake Superior tumbled glass and pottery. This window is not smooth or perfect in any way other than nature's.

Brookie on The Rocks by Natasha Kaseno item
Brookie on The Rocks by Natasha Kaseno
$20

Starting bid

Watercolor on watercolor paper, 7.5 x 7.5" in frame. Artist Statement: Natasha is a watercolor/multimedia artist from the south shore of Lake Superior. She leads a busy life working and playing with her family on the south shore, finding time to break out the paints and feed her soul whenever possible. Inspiration is easy to find with all the magic and beauty our big lake has to offer.

Restoration by Jesse Jorstad item
Restoration by Jesse Jorstad
$20

Starting bid

Watercolor and ink on cold press watercolor paper, 12.5 x 15.5" in frame. www.facebook.com/jessejorstadstudio

Sunset Rock by Terri Breitzmann item
Sunset Rock by Terri Breitzmann
$20

Starting bid

Watercolor on 140# watercolor paper, 10 x 10" in frame.

Waiting by Terri Breitzmann item
Waiting by Terri Breitzmann
$20

Starting bid

Watercolor on 140# watercolor paper, 10 x 10" in frame.

The Rock by Terri Breitzmann item
The Rock by Terri Breitzmann
$20

Starting bid

Watercolor on watercolor paper, 16.5 x 16.5" in frame.

Bunchberry Patch by Heather Gerth item
Bunchberry Patch by Heather Gerth
$20

Starting bid

Watercolor batik on rice paper, 11 x 11" in frame. Artist Statement: Though their berries are rather insipid in taste, the humble bunchberry plant is among my favorite Isle Royale flora. I love how it carpets the trails throughout much of the summer with a bold green whorl of six parallel-veined leaves, centered around 4 large, showy white bracts. Upon closer inspection, the four white bracts reveal the tiny, delicate flowers nestled at their center. In this painting, I aimed to capture the often-overlooked beauty of this remarkable member of the dogwood family.

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