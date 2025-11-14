2025 FUN(D) Raising Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Brothers will sit in the brother's side.
Please note a ticket is required to have a seat inside the event hall.
Sisters will sit in the sister's side.
Please note a ticket is required to have a seat inside the event hall.
Wil provide dedicated childcare between 6 pm and 10 pm for children 3 to 10 years old.
A general full price admissions ticket is required for the 3 to 10 years children if they are not in the childcare and require a seat in the main event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!