International Trombone Festival

Hosted by

International Trombone Festival

About this event

2025 ITA MEMBERS

Perth Dr

London, ON N6A 3K7, Canada

ITA Member, Full Festival
$460

Full festival ticket: Entrance to all events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits, for all days, July 16-19, 2205. The full festival ticket is the best rate!

ITA Member 3-day
$368

Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any THREE DAYS, between July 16-19, 2025.

ITA Member, 2-day
$276

Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any TWO DAYS, between July 16-19, 2025.

ITA Member, 1-day
$184

Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any ONE DAY, between July 16-19, 2025.

Add a donation for International Trombone Festival

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!