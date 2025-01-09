2025 ITA MEMBERS

Hosted by
About this event
Full festival ticket: Entrance to all events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits, for all days, July 16-19, 2205. The full festival ticket is the best rate!
Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any THREE DAYS, between July 16-19, 2025.
Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any TWO DAYS, between July 16-19, 2025.
Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any ONE DAY, between July 16-19, 2025.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!