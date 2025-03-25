2025 Itawamba Youth Outdoors Night of Fun Sponsorship

Event Title Sponsor level will have their logo or name included in event materials, online, and on ongoing signage and materials throughout the year, be recognized as a carnival game sponsor, receive 6 free tickets to the event and a designated table, as well as be designated in all event materials, media, and announcements as the title sponsor, such as “Itawamba Youth Outdoors Night of Fun presented by Your Name Here.”
Event Title Sponsor level will have their logo or name included in event materials, online, and on ongoing signage and materials throughout the year, be recognized as a carnival game sponsor, receive 6 free tickets to the event and a designated table, as well as be designated in all event materials, media, and announcements as the title sponsor, such as “Itawamba Youth Outdoors Night of Fun presented by Your Name Here.”
Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Gold Level will have their logo or name included in event materials, online, and on ongoing signage and materials throughout the year, be recognized as a carnival game sponsor, and receive 6 free tickets to the event and a designated table.
Gold Level will have their logo or name included in event materials, online, and on ongoing signage and materials throughout the year, be recognized as a carnival game sponsor, and receive 6 free tickets to the event and a designated table.
Silver Level Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Silver Level will have their name or logo included in event materials and online, be listed as table sponsors, and receive 2 free tickets to the event.
Silver Level will have their name or logo included in event materials and online, be listed as table sponsors, and receive 2 free tickets to the event.
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