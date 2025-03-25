2025 Itawamba Youth Outdoors Night of Fun Sponsorship

Event Title Sponsor level will have their logo or name included in event materials, online, and on ongoing signage and materials throughout the year, be recognized as a carnival game sponsor, receive 6 free tickets to the event and a designated table, as well as be designated in all event materials, media, and announcements as the title sponsor, such as “Itawamba Youth Outdoors Night of Fun presented by Your Name Here.”

Event Title Sponsor level will have their logo or name included in event materials, online, and on ongoing signage and materials throughout the year, be recognized as a carnival game sponsor, receive 6 free tickets to the event and a designated table, as well as be designated in all event materials, media, and announcements as the title sponsor, such as “Itawamba Youth Outdoors Night of Fun presented by Your Name Here.”

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