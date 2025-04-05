eventClosed

2025 JA in May (Spring Fundraiser)

4600 Merchants Park Cir

Collierville, TN 38017, USA

addExtraDonation

$

General Admission
$45
Friend of JA Sponsorship Ticket
$100
Make a lasting impression at the Junior Auxiliary's Ladies Luncheon by becoming a "Friend of JA" for just $100. Your name and/or business name will be acknowledged on social media and you'll receive one ticket to attend the event. Don't miss this opportunity to support a great cause and gain visibility for your brand. Join us as we make a difference in our community together.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing