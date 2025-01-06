Greater Little Rock Chapter Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Hosted by

Greater Little Rock Chapter Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

About this event

2025 Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Greater Little Rock Chapter Youth Excellence Awards (YEA) Admission

501 W 9th St

Little Rock, AR 72201, USA

General admission
$35
This ticket includes admission to the event. Tickets are required for anyone who utilizes a seat at the event. All sales are final, no refunds will be issued.
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
* Exclusive event sponsor designation * Logo prominently featured on event marketing materials and event signage * Recognition in all event press releases and social media promotions * Opportunity to present an award during the ceremony * Eight (8) complimentary event tickets * Name and logo on all finalist retreat materials * Recognition in post-event press release and thank you newsletter
Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500
* Logo featured on event marketing materials * Recognition in event press releases and social media * Six (6) complimentary event tickets * Opportunity to include promotional materials in finalist retreat gift bags * Recognition in post-event thank you newsletter
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
* Logo featured in select marketing materials * Recognition on social media platforms * Four (4) complimentary event tickets * Recognition in post-event thank you newsletter
Silver Sponsorship
$500
* Two (2) complimentary event tickets * Recognition on social media platforms
Bronze Sponsorship
$250
* Two (2) complimentary event tickets * Recognition on social media platforms
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