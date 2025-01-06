2025 Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Greater Little Rock Chapter Youth Excellence Awards (YEA) Admission

This ticket includes admission to the event. Tickets are required for anyone who utilizes a seat at the event. All sales are final, no refunds will be issued.
This ticket includes admission to the event. Tickets are required for anyone who utilizes a seat at the event. All sales are final, no refunds will be issued.
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
* Exclusive event sponsor designation
* Logo prominently featured on event marketing materials and event signage
* Recognition in all event press releases and social media
promotions
* Opportunity to present an award during the ceremony
* Eight (8) complimentary event tickets
* Name and logo on all finalist retreat materials
* Recognition in post-event press release and thank you newsletter
* Exclusive event sponsor designation
* Logo prominently featured on event marketing materials and event signage
* Recognition in all event press releases and social media
promotions
* Opportunity to present an award during the ceremony
* Eight (8) complimentary event tickets
* Name and logo on all finalist retreat materials
* Recognition in post-event press release and thank you newsletter
Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500
* Logo featured on event marketing materials
* Recognition in event press releases and social media
* Six (6) complimentary event tickets
* Opportunity to include promotional materials in finalist
retreat gift bags
* Recognition in post-event thank you newsletter
* Logo featured on event marketing materials
* Recognition in event press releases and social media
* Six (6) complimentary event tickets
* Opportunity to include promotional materials in finalist
retreat gift bags
* Recognition in post-event thank you newsletter
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
* Logo featured in select marketing materials
* Recognition on social media platforms
* Four (4) complimentary event tickets
* Recognition in post-event thank you newsletter
* Logo featured in select marketing materials
* Recognition on social media platforms
* Four (4) complimentary event tickets
* Recognition in post-event thank you newsletter
Silver Sponsorship
$500
* Two (2) complimentary event tickets
* Recognition on social media platforms
* Two (2) complimentary event tickets
* Recognition on social media platforms
Bronze Sponsorship
$250
* Two (2) complimentary event tickets
* Recognition on social media platforms
* Two (2) complimentary event tickets
* Recognition on social media platforms
Add a donation for Greater Little Rock Chapter Jack and Jill of America, Inc.
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