2025 Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Greater Little Rock Chapter Youth Excellence Awards (YEA) Admission

* Exclusive event sponsor designation * Logo prominently featured on event marketing materials and event signage * Recognition in all event press releases and social media promotions * Opportunity to present an award during the ceremony * Eight (8) complimentary event tickets * Name and logo on all finalist retreat materials * Recognition in post-event press release and thank you newsletter

* Exclusive event sponsor designation * Logo prominently featured on event marketing materials and event signage * Recognition in all event press releases and social media promotions * Opportunity to present an award during the ceremony * Eight (8) complimentary event tickets * Name and logo on all finalist retreat materials * Recognition in post-event press release and thank you newsletter

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