2025 Jagster Sponsorships

Incudes: *Recognition as "Title Sponsor". *Company recognition throughout the event. *Space for table to promote your company. *Name / Logo on 1 set of Boards Name / Logo on Title Sponsor Banner Name / logo on Main Banner *4 Shirts and 6 drinks tickets.

Incudes: *Recognition as "Title Sponsor". *Company recognition throughout the event. *Space for table to promote your company. *Name / Logo on 1 set of Boards Name / Logo on Title Sponsor Banner Name / logo on Main Banner *4 Shirts and 6 drinks tickets.

More details...