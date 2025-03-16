2025 Jagster Sponsorships

Donation & Recognition
$100
Includes: Recognition as "Donor". Name and/or logo on Main Banner. 2 Drink Tickets.
Silent Auction Sponsor
$300
Includes: *Recognition as "Silent Auction Sponsor". *Company recognition at event. *Large Banner at Silent Auction Site. Name and/or logo on Main Banner. *1 Shirts and 2 drink tickets.
Court Sponsor
$500
Includes: *Recognition as "Court Sponsor". *Company recognition throughout the event. *Space for table to promote your company. *Name / logo on 2 signs on the Court Name / logo on Main Banner *2 Shirts and 4 drinks tickets.
Title Sponsor
$750
Incudes: *Recognition as "Title Sponsor". *Company recognition throughout the event. *Space for table to promote your company. *Name / Logo on 1 set of Boards Name / Logo on Title Sponsor Banner Name / logo on Main Banner *4 Shirts and 6 drinks tickets.
Add a donation for Jag Baichan Memorial Foundation

