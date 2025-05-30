Vashon Youth Baseball and Softball
2025 Jamboree Raffle
One chance of winning
$2
One single raffle ticket.
One single raffle ticket.
More details...
Add
Six chances of winning
$10
This includes 6 tickets
Six tickets for the price of five!
Six tickets for the price of five!
More details...
Add
15 chances of winning
$20
This includes 15 tickets
Fifteen tickets for the price of 10!
Fifteen tickets for the price of 10!
More details...
Add
30 chances of winning
$36
This includes 30 tickets
Thirty tickets for the price of 18!
Thirty tickets for the price of 18!
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Vashon Youth Baseball and Softball
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue