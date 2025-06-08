2025 James Ryder Memorial Golf Outing Sponsorships

6320 Marathon Pkwy

Douglaston, NY 11363, USA

Hole Sponsorship
$100

8X10" sign placed on a tee box with your company name displayed.

Long Drive Sponsorship
$250

17X22" sign featuring your business name and logo at the longest drive hole.

Closest To The Pin Sponsorship
$250

17X22"sign featuring your business name and logo at the closest to the pin hole.

Hole In One Sponsorship
$250

17X22"sign featuring your business name and logo on the tee box for the hole in one contest.

Breakfast Sponsor
$500

17X22" sign with your business name and logo at the Turn Café during breakfast.

Lunch Sponsor
$500

17X22" sign with your business name and logo at the Turn Café during lunch.

Registration Sponsorship
$500

17X22" sign with your business name and logo at the registration desk.

Golf Cart Sponsorship
$500

8X10” sign with your business name and logo on each golf cart, (approx. 50 golf carts): $500

$1000
$1,000

$1000.00 Donation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!