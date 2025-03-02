2025 Jason Norfolk Memorial "I Just Wanna Fish Dude" annual Fishing Tournament

Bridgeport

NY 13030, USA

Boat Registration
$200
Registration includes your team T-Shirts and catered lunch from The Busted Yolk food truck! Please choose shirt sizes (XS-4XL) needed and state Captain and Co names below. *** By registering you agree you have read and accept the rules posted for the tournament*** The rules are posted on the Facebook tournament page for you. T-shirts are included in registration until 5/28/25. We cannot guarantee shirts after the order is submitted. We cannot wait to see you all and look forward to another amazing tournament with the best anglers on the water!!!
SPONSORS
$250
If you would like you be a sponsor for this year's 2025 Fishing Tournament for the Jason Norfolk Memorial, please use this option. One annual tournament T-Shirt with your business logo is included! Please choose your shirt size (XS-4XL) and do not forget to email your business logo to [email protected]
2025 Jason Norfolk Memorial T-Shirt Order
$15
Don't forget to order your your annual family tournament T-shirts (For boat teams and sponsors shirts were included in your registrations)! Select number of shirts needed and select sizes XS-4XL.
Add a donation for Jason Norfolk Memorial

