2025 Jay Pharoah Fine Arts Scholarship Awards Sponsorships

• Private VIP Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah
• One VIP Table of 6
• Logo/name inclusion on social media & Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Acknowledgement during opening remarks at the 2025 JPFAS Awards
• Full Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Name listed as sponsor inside Program Souvenir Booklet
GOLD PHRIEND SPONSOR
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Private VIP Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah
• One VIP Table of 4
• Name/logo included on event banners, social media
and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Acknowledgement during Jay Pharoah Fine Arts
Scholarship Event
• One Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir
Booklet
SILVER PHAN SPONSOR
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah
• Event attendance for two
• Name/Logo inclusion on marketing
materials, Social Media and Pharoah Phamily
Phoundation website
• Acknowledgement during the Jay Pharoah Fine Arts
Scholarship Event
• Half-page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir
Booklet
• Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir
Booklet
BRONZE PHOLLOWER SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
•. Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah
• Event attendance for 2
• Name/logo inclusion on Social Media and
Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
JPFA Scholarship Award FOOD SPONSOR
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• VIP Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah
• 2 VIP Table of 4
• Name/Logo inclusion on marketing material, social
media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Exclusive acknowledgement during opening and closing
remarks at the 2025 JPFAS Awards Luncheon
• Prominent acknowledgment in press releases
• Two Full Page Advertisements in the Program Souvenir
Booklet
• Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir
Booklet
Jay Pharoah Fine Arts Scholarship Ambassadors Sponsor
$2,000
Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah
• Event attendance for 2
• Name/Logo inclusion on marketing
materials, Social Media and Pharoah Phamily
Phoundation website
• Acknowledgement during the Jay Pharoah Fine Arts
Scholarship Event
• Half-page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir
Booklet
• Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir
Booklet
• Sponsors VIP access and Event Attendance for 10 past scholarship winners
