2025 Jay Pharoah Fine Arts Scholarship Awards Sponsorships

1500 Summit Pointe Dr

Chesapeake, VA 23320, USA

PLATINUM PHAMILY SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
• Private VIP Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah • One VIP Table of 6 • Logo/name inclusion on social media & Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Acknowledgement during opening remarks at the 2025 JPFAS Awards • Full Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Name listed as sponsor inside Program Souvenir Booklet
GOLD PHRIEND SPONSOR
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Private VIP Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah • One VIP Table of 4 • Name/logo included on event banners, social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Acknowledgement during Jay Pharoah Fine Arts Scholarship Event • One Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
SILVER PHAN SPONSOR
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah • Event attendance for two • Name/Logo inclusion on marketing materials, Social Media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Acknowledgement during the Jay Pharoah Fine Arts Scholarship Event • Half-page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
BRONZE PHOLLOWER SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
•. Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah • Event attendance for 2 • Name/logo inclusion on Social Media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
JPFA Scholarship Award FOOD SPONSOR
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• VIP Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah • 2 VIP Table of 4 • Name/Logo inclusion on marketing material, social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Exclusive acknowledgement during opening and closing remarks at the 2025 JPFAS Awards Luncheon • Prominent acknowledgment in press releases • Two Full Page Advertisements in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
Jay Pharoah Fine Arts Scholarship Ambassadors Sponsor
$2,000
Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah • Event attendance for 2 • Name/Logo inclusion on marketing materials, Social Media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Acknowledgement during the Jay Pharoah Fine Arts Scholarship Event • Half-page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Sponsors VIP access and Event Attendance for 10 past scholarship winners

