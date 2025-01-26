Jazmines Journey

Hosted by

Jazmines Journey

About this event

Add a donation for Jazmines Journey

$

Sales closed

2025 Jazmine's Journey Valentine's Day Craft Fundraiser

9330 W Hanna Ln

Glendale, AZ 85305, USA

General admission
$15
This ticket gives you entry into Chicken N pickle, a soft drink, yard games, and a Valentine's Day Craft. This is a donation to Jazmine's Journey, all sales are final and no refunds will be given. Your donation is very much appreciated.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!