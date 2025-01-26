2025 Jazmine's Journey Valentine's Day Craft Fundraiser

This ticket gives you entry into Chicken N pickle, a soft drink, yard games, and a Valentine's Day Craft.
This is a donation to Jazmine's Journey, all sales are final and no refunds will be given. Your donation is very much appreciated.
This ticket gives you entry into Chicken N pickle, a soft drink, yard games, and a Valentine's Day Craft.
This is a donation to Jazmine's Journey, all sales are final and no refunds will be given. Your donation is very much appreciated.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!