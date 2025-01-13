2025 Jazz dinner dance

Includes dinner, nonalcoholic beverages, dessert and dance lesson. Please indicate whether you have dietary restrictions in the notes.
VIP table (only 5 available)
$750
This includes front row seating for 8 people at one of the front 3 tables. It also includes 2 drink tickets per person (max 8 tickets). It also comes with 1 reserved parking spot.
Campo student ticket
$25
Students can enter at a later time (8pm) for the big band and dance lesson portion of the evening. This includes appetizers, dessert and nonalcoholic beverages. Please come and celebrate with our amazing jazz band!
Drink ticket
$8
Each drink ticket is good for either a glass of wine or a beer.
Add a donation for Campolindo Music Boosters
$
