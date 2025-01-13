2025 Jazz dinner dance

Students can enter at a later time (8pm) for the big band and dance lesson portion of the evening. This includes appetizers, dessert and nonalcoholic beverages. Please come and celebrate with our amazing jazz band!

Students can enter at a later time (8pm) for the big band and dance lesson portion of the evening. This includes appetizers, dessert and nonalcoholic beverages. Please come and celebrate with our amazing jazz band!

More details...