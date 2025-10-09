2025 JBF Sponsorship Form

1661 Mill Rd

Boothwyn, PA 19061

Co-Sponsor Level
$2,500
Public recognition during the program Space on the program agenda to speak for 3 minutes Reserved table at the event Permanent listing on the Fund’s website/Facebook page as a 2024 Awards Co-sponsor Full page ad in the program booklet
Full Supporter
$1,250
Public recognition during the program Reserved table at the event 1 year listing on the Fund’s website/facebook page as a 2024 Awards Co-sponsor Full page ad in the program booklet
Supporter
$750
Public recognition during the program Reserved table at the event Full page ad in the program booklet
Contributor
$400
Four tickets to the event Full page ad in the program booklet

