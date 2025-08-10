Jain Center of Northern California

Jain Center of Northern California

2025 JCNC Shree Lakshmiji AshtaSiddhi Poojan and Chopda Poojan by Jain Vidhi

722 S Main St

Milpitas, CA 95035, USA

Poojan Signup / Family (Download QR Code Ticket for Entry)
$81

4 members per family will be able to sit in the Poojan and all poojan samagri will be provided.

Sign Up will open in October

SwamiVatsalaya Sponsorship
$101

1. Announcement in front of Laabharthi Families

Bal SanghPati Sponsor
$101

Dual Laabh
1. Lakshmiji Ashta Siddhi Poojan on idol of Lakshmi Mata
2. Bahuman of All Laabharthi Families
3. Feeding Sweets to all Laabharthi Families

Poojan - RSVP for Early Dinner - Adults
Free

RSVP Early Dinner only for Poojan Laabharthis

Poojan - RSVP for Early Dinner - Kids
Free

RSVP Early Dinner only for Poojan Laabharthis

Sponsorship for Mataji Chundari
$151

Sponsors will get an opportunity to Arpan Mataji Red Chundari. (need to be in Pooja Cloth)

Sponsorship for Mataji Abhushan
$201

Sponsors will get an opportunity to Arpan Mataji Abhushan. (need to be in Pooja Cloth)

Sponsorship for Mataji Aarti
$501

Sponsors will get to do first Aarti of Mataji.

