2025 JCNC Shree Lakshmiji AshtaSiddhi Poojan and Chopda Poojan by Jain Vidhi

Hosted by
About this event
4 members per family will be able to sit in the Poojan and all poojan samagri will be provided.
Sign Up will open in October
1. Announcement in front of Laabharthi Families
Dual Laabh
1. Lakshmiji Ashta Siddhi Poojan on idol of Lakshmi Mata
2. Bahuman of All Laabharthi Families
3. Feeding Sweets to all Laabharthi Families
RSVP Early Dinner only for Poojan Laabharthis
RSVP Early Dinner only for Poojan Laabharthis
Sponsors will get an opportunity to Arpan Mataji Red Chundari. (need to be in Pooja Cloth)
Sponsors will get an opportunity to Arpan Mataji Abhushan. (need to be in Pooja Cloth)
Sponsors will get to do first Aarti of Mataji.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!