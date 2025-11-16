2025 JDLC Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Jordan Dwyer and Landon Crossley Foundation

Golf & Fun With PGA Tour Pros Parker & Pierceson Coody
$1,200

Starting bid

A round of golf and fun for three people with PGA tour professionals, Parker and Pierceson Coody @ the exclusive Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, TX.

  • Date to be scheduled with Parker & Pierceson
  • Expires Dec. 31st 2026

Value: Priceless

Ultimate Golf & Tailgate Cooler Package
$200

Starting bid

Perfect for the course, the lake, or game day, this premium package features a 45-quart YETI hard-sided cooler stocked with a curated selection of Avondale-branded gear and top-tier golf essentials, including:

  • Golf balls
  • Golf towels
  • Water bottles
  • Range finder
  • Bluetooth speader
  • Cigar cutter
  • Titleist cap
  • And more!

This versatile package delivers stye, function, and elevated performace - everything you need to enjoy your next round or outdoor advnture in true Avondale fashion.


Value: $700

Donated by: Avondale Dealerships

Dallas Mavericks Cooper Flagg Dual Inscribed framed jersey
$2,500

Starting bid

A Dallas Mavericks Cooper Flagg signed jersey, certified and beautifully framed with dual inscriptions "2025 #1 Pick" and "Go Mavs!", and part of a limited edition of 25


Estimated Value: $5300

Donated by: Incentive Brands

Coach Gary Patterson autographed TCU Football Helmet
$80

Starting bid

There is a reason for the statue in Ft. Worth. Frog fans don't miss out on this great helmet design signed by "Coach P." himself!


Est. Value: $300

Donated by: Gary Patterson

TaylorMade Qi35 Professional Custom Driver - Regular
$200

Starting bid

TaylorMade Qi35 Professional Custom Driver

  • Rt. Hand
  • 10.5° Loft
  • Mitsubishi TENSEi AV Limited Blue 65, Regular flex shaft
  • Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips
  • Head cover

Retail Value: $600

Donated by: TaylorMade Inc.

2026-27 Dallas Cowboys Tickets and Autographed Football item
2026-27 Dallas Cowboys Tickets and Autographed Football
$300

Starting bid

An incredible Dallas Cowboys fan package, featuring two tickets to a 2026–27 Cowboys home game (exact date TBD based on winner’s availability; $800 total ticket value), a football signed by 90s-era legends Troy Aikman and Daryl Johnston, and a pair of official Dallas Cowboys baseball caps. Secure your superfan status!


Estimated Value: $1,100

Donated by: Brothers of Landon Crossley

Rosemary Beach Vacation Condo item
Rosemary Beach Vacation Condo
$900

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3 night stay in Florida at Seahaven on 30A.

3 BR Luxurious Condo located on Scenic 30A nestled between Rosemary and Alys Beach

 

The Condo sleeps 7 comfortably with a King Bed, Queen Bed, and a Bunk Bed with a Full Bed on bottom and Twin Bed on top. Patio fully furnished overlooking 30A. Beach access is located a short walk (.25 mile) from the Condo.

 

Condo is in the family friendly Village of South Walton complex. All guests have access to 2 Pools and a Hot Tub on the grounds of the complex. Gas Grills available for guests use also located at the pool areas. With plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, beach stores, boutiques, and the onsite Seacrest Sundry, there is no reason to leave your beach escape.

 

To view more photos and details, click on the following link:

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/47963108?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=653268c2-3399-4698-914d-dd84b31fe93c

 

Value:  $3,000

Expiration:  12/08/2026

Black Out Dates: Christmas & New Year (Dec 20 – Jan 3), Thanksving Week, Fourth of July (June 27 – July 11), Memorial Day, Labor Day


Retail Value: $3000

Donated By: Kim and Bill Kurak

TaylorMade Qi35 Professional Custom Driver - Stiff
$200

Starting bid

TaylorMade Qi35 Professional Custom Driver

  • Rt. Hand
  • 10.5° Loft
  • Mitsubishi TENSEi AV Limited Blue 65, Stiff flex shaft
  • Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips
  • Head cover

Retail Value: $600

Donated by: TaylorMade Inc.

TaylorMade Q135 Tour Staff Bag
$250

Starting bid

TaylorMade Qi35 Tour Staff Bag signed by PGA Tour brothers Parker and Pierceson Coody.


Value: $800

Donated By: TaylorMade, Inc.

Barry Switzer Autographed Football item
Barry Switzer Autographed Football
$60

Starting bid

Coach Barry Switzer Autographed Dallas Cowboys Football


Est. Value: $200

Donated by: The Ticket Sports Radio

Carlyn Ray Custom Glass Bowl and Glass Blowing Class item
Carlyn Ray Custom Glass Bowl and Glass Blowing Class
$250

Starting bid

Beautiful custom (blossom) glass bowl by Carlyn Ray Designs plus a glass blowing class for 2 at the Carlyn Ray Studio in Dallas, TX
https://carlynraydesigns.com/


Value: $690

Donated by: Carlyn Ray Designs

TaylorMade FlexTech Stand Bag item
TaylorMade FlexTech Stand Bag
$90

Starting bid

Black TaylorMade FlexTech Stand bag.


Retail Value: $280

Donated by: TaylorMade, Inc.

Set of 3 TaylorMade MG4 Wedges item
Set of 3 TaylorMade MG4 Wedges
$190

Starting bid

Set of 3 TaylorMade MG4 Wedges

  • 52.09°
  • 56.12°
  • 60.10°
  • Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts
  • Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips

Retail value: $600

Donated by: TaylorMade, Inc.

The Ritz-Carlton Premier Villa Golf Bed & Breakfast item
The Ritz-Carlton Premier Villa Golf Bed & Breakfast
$360

Starting bid

One-night Premier Villa Golf accommodations for two with breakfast at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas

  • Expires 12/30/2026

Value: $1200

Donated by: The Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas

Life Time Fitness 3-Month Couples Membership plus Training item
Life Time Fitness 3-Month Couples Membership plus Training
$300

Starting bid

3 Month couples membership at Life Time Plano plus 4 professional training sessions (PT, Stretch, or Pilates) https://www.lifetime.life/

  • Valid at Life Time Athletic - Plano, TX

Value: $1500

Donated by: Life Time Plano

Vacation Getaway in Pagosa Springs, Co item
Vacation Getaway in Pagosa Springs, Co
$850

Starting bid

Enjoy 7 nights at the Nineteenth Hole Ski Chalet—a stunning mountain-modern home offering comfort and luxury. This two-story home is a perfect blend of coziness and sophistication. Tucked onto the hillside right next to the Pagosa Springs Golf Club, you are an easy walk to the green, a mere 3 minutes from uptown shopping, restaurants and amenities, less than 10 minutes to downtown, and only 30 minutes from Wolf Creek Ski Resort.

Four bedroom home that sleeps up to 12 people: 2 primary bedrooms with king beds, 2 downstairs bedrooms; one with a queen bed, the other with queen size bunk beds. Downstair living room has a queen sofa bed.

https://www.itrip.net/pagosa-springs-vacation-rental/296-carlee-place-nineteenth-hole-ski-chalet

  • Outdoor hot tub
  • Two large decks with gas fireplaces
  • Barbecue grill
  • Office area
  • Workout area with Peloton bike (members only)

Blackout periods: Christmas & New Year’s (mid-December through early January), Spring break weeks (March), Thanksgiving week, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day


Value: $2800

Donated by: Mark & Renee LeClair




Foursome @ TPC Las Colinas item
Foursome @ TPC Las Colinas
$300

Starting bid

Includes guest, green, and cart fees for 4 players at The Nelson Golf Club - TPC Las Colinas. Return after the JDLC Tournament and enjoy this historic course.


Value: $1200

Donated by: The Nelson Golf Club

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Flight Simulator Session for 4
$100

Starting bid

Experience the Thrill of Flight!
Step into the captain’s seat for an unforgettable one-hour Full Flight Boeing 737 Simulator session, the same advanced technology used by professional pilots for training. Feel the realism as you command a state-of-the-art simulator that replicates every detail of a modern commercial aircraft—from lifelike visuals and authentic cockpit controls to real-world flight dynamics. Guided by an experienced instructor, you’ll learn the fundamentals of flight, practice takeoffs and landings, and even navigate challenging weather scenarios—all in a safe, immersive environment. Whether you’re an aviation enthusiast or simply looking for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, this experience will leave you soaring! – for up to four people


Value: $1000

Donated by: Southwest Airlines

Kate Spade Coral Purse w/Dustbag item
Kate Spade Coral Purse w/Dustbag
$40

Starting bid

Fashionable, fully lined Kate Spade purse with dust bag.


Retail Value: $200

Donated by: Renee LeClair

Signed Spin Doctors Face Full of Cake Album item
Signed Spin Doctors Face Full of Cake Album
$60

Starting bid

The Spin Doctor's newest release "Face Full of Cake" autographed album by all four band members.


Est. Value: $200

DJ Moore Autographed Football item
DJ Moore Autographed Football
$60

Starting bid

Chicago Bears football autographed by NFL first round draft pick DJ Moore.


Value: $200

Sir Alex Ferguson Signed Autobiography item
Sir Alex Ferguson Signed Autobiography
$80

Starting bid

Known as one of the greatest football managers of all time, spending 26 seasons as the leader of Manchester United. This is a new signed autobiography by Alex Ferguson.


Value: $500

LC Aerials - Dave item
LC Aerials - Dave
$75

Starting bid

Landon captured "Dave" in this amazing visual in Tamarndo Costa Rica. This inspiring piece is a 30"x18" canvas in a white wood frame.

https://www.lcaerials.com/


Value: $250

Donated by: LC Aerials

LC Aerials - TIED item
LC Aerials - TIED
$75

Starting bid

Landon and Jordan loved spending time on Lake Texoma and working their magic with drones. Landon captured this moment at Treasure Island in "TIED", which even includes Jordan's boat. This is a great looking print even if you missed the party. 35"x18" canvas with white wood frame


Value: $250

Donated by: LC Aerials

Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki signed jersey framed item
Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki signed jersey framed
$600

Starting bid

A Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki signed jersey, certified and beautifully framed with his hall of fame inscription "HOF '23".


Estimated Value: $1500

University of Texas Golf Club - Foursome item
University of Texas Golf Club - Foursome
$300

Starting bid

Horns Up! for a round of golf for 4 people at the beautiful UT Golf Club Championship Course in Austin, TX

https://www.utgolfclub.com/golf

Expires: 6/30/2026


Value: $1200

Donated by: University of Texas Athletics

University of Texas Golf Bag item
University of Texas Golf Bag
$90

Starting bid

Direct from the UT Golf Club pro shop, a TaylorMade Flex Tech golf bag with UT branding.

*colors and logo may vary


Value: $350

Donated by: University of Texas Athletics

2 VIP Experience Tickets for South GA Tormenta FC item
2 VIP Experience Tickets for South GA Tormenta FC
$20

Starting bid

Two 2026 VIP Experiences (tickets, parking pass, wrist band for food and drink) for the Tormenta FC in Statesboro, GA

Game date to be coordinated with donor


Value: $300

Donated by: Georgia Southern University

2 Tickets to San Jose Earthquakes with parking pass item
2 Tickets to San Jose Earthquakes with parking pass
$20

Starting bid

Two 2026 tickets for the San Jose Earthquakes plus parking pass

Date to be coordinated with donor


Value: $200

Donated by: John Murphy, Georgia Southern University

New England Revolution Tickets - 2 people item
New England Revolution Tickets - 2 people
$20

Starting bid

Two 2026 tickets for the New England Revolution.

Dates to be coordinated with donor


Value: $150

Donated by: John Murphy, Georgia Southern University

