2025 JDLC Golf Tournament Silent Auction

A round of golf and fun for three people with PGA tour professionals, Parker and Pierceson Coody @ the exclusive Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, TX.
Value: Priceless
Perfect for the course, the lake, or game day, this premium package features a 45-quart YETI hard-sided cooler stocked with a curated selection of Avondale-branded gear and top-tier golf essentials, including:
This versatile package delivers stye, function, and elevated performace - everything you need to enjoy your next round or outdoor advnture in true Avondale fashion.
Value: $700
Donated by: Avondale Dealerships
A Dallas Mavericks Cooper Flagg signed jersey, certified and beautifully framed with dual inscriptions "2025 #1 Pick" and "Go Mavs!", and part of a limited edition of 25
Estimated Value: $5300
Donated by: Incentive Brands
There is a reason for the statue in Ft. Worth. Frog fans don't miss out on this great helmet design signed by "Coach P." himself!
Est. Value: $300
Donated by: Gary Patterson
TaylorMade Qi35 Professional Custom Driver
Retail Value: $600
Donated by: TaylorMade Inc.
An incredible Dallas Cowboys fan package, featuring two tickets to a 2026–27 Cowboys home game (exact date TBD based on winner’s availability; $800 total ticket value), a football signed by 90s-era legends Troy Aikman and Daryl Johnston, and a pair of official Dallas Cowboys baseball caps. Secure your superfan status!
Estimated Value: $1,100
Donated by: Brothers of Landon Crossley
Enjoy a 3 night stay in Florida at Seahaven on 30A.
3 BR Luxurious Condo located on Scenic 30A nestled between Rosemary and Alys Beach
The Condo sleeps 7 comfortably with a King Bed, Queen Bed, and a Bunk Bed with a Full Bed on bottom and Twin Bed on top. Patio fully furnished overlooking 30A. Beach access is located a short walk (.25 mile) from the Condo.
Condo is in the family friendly Village of South Walton complex. All guests have access to 2 Pools and a Hot Tub on the grounds of the complex. Gas Grills available for guests use also located at the pool areas. With plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, beach stores, boutiques, and the onsite Seacrest Sundry, there is no reason to leave your beach escape.
To view more photos and details, click on the following link:
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/47963108?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=653268c2-3399-4698-914d-dd84b31fe93c
Value: $3,000
Expiration: 12/08/2026
Black Out Dates: Christmas & New Year (Dec 20 – Jan 3), Thanksving Week, Fourth of July (June 27 – July 11), Memorial Day, Labor Day
Retail Value: $3000
Donated By: Kim and Bill Kurak
TaylorMade Qi35 Professional Custom Driver
Retail Value: $600
Donated by: TaylorMade Inc.
TaylorMade Qi35 Tour Staff Bag signed by PGA Tour brothers Parker and Pierceson Coody.
Value: $800
Donated By: TaylorMade, Inc.
Coach Barry Switzer Autographed Dallas Cowboys Football
Est. Value: $200
Donated by: The Ticket Sports Radio
Beautiful custom (blossom) glass bowl by Carlyn Ray Designs plus a glass blowing class for 2 at the Carlyn Ray Studio in Dallas, TX
https://carlynraydesigns.com/
Value: $690
Donated by: Carlyn Ray Designs
Black TaylorMade FlexTech Stand bag.
Retail Value: $280
Donated by: TaylorMade, Inc.
Set of 3 TaylorMade MG4 Wedges
Retail value: $600
Donated by: TaylorMade, Inc.
One-night Premier Villa Golf accommodations for two with breakfast at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas
Value: $1200
Donated by: The Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas
3 Month couples membership at Life Time Plano plus 4 professional training sessions (PT, Stretch, or Pilates) https://www.lifetime.life/
Value: $1500
Donated by: Life Time Plano
Enjoy 7 nights at the Nineteenth Hole Ski Chalet—a stunning mountain-modern home offering comfort and luxury. This two-story home is a perfect blend of coziness and sophistication. Tucked onto the hillside right next to the Pagosa Springs Golf Club, you are an easy walk to the green, a mere 3 minutes from uptown shopping, restaurants and amenities, less than 10 minutes to downtown, and only 30 minutes from Wolf Creek Ski Resort.
Four bedroom home that sleeps up to 12 people: 2 primary bedrooms with king beds, 2 downstairs bedrooms; one with a queen bed, the other with queen size bunk beds. Downstair living room has a queen sofa bed.
https://www.itrip.net/pagosa-springs-vacation-rental/296-carlee-place-nineteenth-hole-ski-chalet
Blackout periods: Christmas & New Year’s (mid-December through early January), Spring break weeks (March), Thanksgiving week, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day
Value: $2800
Donated by: Mark & Renee LeClair
Includes guest, green, and cart fees for 4 players at The Nelson Golf Club - TPC Las Colinas. Return after the JDLC Tournament and enjoy this historic course.
Value: $1200
Donated by: The Nelson Golf Club
Experience the Thrill of Flight!
Step into the captain’s seat for an unforgettable one-hour Full Flight Boeing 737 Simulator session, the same advanced technology used by professional pilots for training. Feel the realism as you command a state-of-the-art simulator that replicates every detail of a modern commercial aircraft—from lifelike visuals and authentic cockpit controls to real-world flight dynamics. Guided by an experienced instructor, you’ll learn the fundamentals of flight, practice takeoffs and landings, and even navigate challenging weather scenarios—all in a safe, immersive environment. Whether you’re an aviation enthusiast or simply looking for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, this experience will leave you soaring! – for up to four people
Value: $1000
Donated by: Southwest Airlines
Experience the Thrill of Flight!
Step into the captain’s seat for an unforgettable one-hour Full Flight Boeing 737 Simulator session, the same advanced technology used by professional pilots for training. Feel the realism as you command a state-of-the-art simulator that replicates every detail of a modern commercial aircraft—from lifelike visuals and authentic cockpit controls to real-world flight dynamics. Guided by an experienced instructor, you’ll learn the fundamentals of flight, practice takeoffs and landings, and even navigate challenging weather scenarios—all in a safe, immersive environment. Whether you’re an aviation enthusiast or simply looking for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, this experience will leave you soaring! – for up to four people
Value: $1000
Donated by: Southwest Airlines
Fashionable, fully lined Kate Spade purse with dust bag.
Retail Value: $200
Donated by: Renee LeClair
The Spin Doctor's newest release "Face Full of Cake" autographed album by all four band members.
Est. Value: $200
Chicago Bears football autographed by NFL first round draft pick DJ Moore.
Value: $200
Known as one of the greatest football managers of all time, spending 26 seasons as the leader of Manchester United. This is a new signed autobiography by Alex Ferguson.
Value: $500
Landon captured "Dave" in this amazing visual in Tamarndo Costa Rica. This inspiring piece is a 30"x18" canvas in a white wood frame.
Value: $250
Donated by: LC Aerials
Landon and Jordan loved spending time on Lake Texoma and working their magic with drones. Landon captured this moment at Treasure Island in "TIED", which even includes Jordan's boat. This is a great looking print even if you missed the party. 35"x18" canvas with white wood frame
Value: $250
Donated by: LC Aerials
A Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki signed jersey, certified and beautifully framed with his hall of fame inscription "HOF '23".
Estimated Value: $1500
Horns Up! for a round of golf for 4 people at the beautiful UT Golf Club Championship Course in Austin, TX
https://www.utgolfclub.com/golf
Expires: 6/30/2026
Value: $1200
Donated by: University of Texas Athletics
Direct from the UT Golf Club pro shop, a TaylorMade Flex Tech golf bag with UT branding.
*colors and logo may vary
Value: $350
Donated by: University of Texas Athletics
Two 2026 VIP Experiences (tickets, parking pass, wrist band for food and drink) for the Tormenta FC in Statesboro, GA
Game date to be coordinated with donor
Value: $300
Donated by: Georgia Southern University
Two 2026 tickets for the San Jose Earthquakes plus parking pass
Date to be coordinated with donor
Value: $200
Donated by: John Murphy, Georgia Southern University
Two 2026 tickets for the New England Revolution.
Dates to be coordinated with donor
Value: $150
Donated by: John Murphy, Georgia Southern University
