2025 JDLC Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Enjoy a 3 night stay in Florida at Seahaven on 30A.

3 BR Luxurious Condo located on Scenic 30A nestled between Rosemary and Alys Beach

The Condo sleeps 7 comfortably with a King Bed, Queen Bed, and a Bunk Bed with a Full Bed on bottom and Twin Bed on top. Patio fully furnished overlooking 30A. Beach access is located a short walk (.25 mile) from the Condo.

Condo is in the family friendly Village of South Walton complex. All guests have access to 2 Pools and a Hot Tub on the grounds of the complex. Gas Grills available for guests use also located at the pool areas. With plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, beach stores, boutiques, and the onsite Seacrest Sundry, there is no reason to leave your beach escape.

To view more photos and details, click on the following link:

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/47963108?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=653268c2-3399-4698-914d-dd84b31fe93c

Value: $3,000

Expiration: 12/08/2026

Black Out Dates: Christmas & New Year (Dec 20 – Jan 3), Thanksving Week, Fourth of July (June 27 – July 11), Memorial Day, Labor Day





Retail Value: $3000

Donated By: Kim and Bill Kurak