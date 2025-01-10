Registration for the 2025 Jerome Rohwer Pilgrimage, May 21-24, at the Wyndham Riverfront Little Rock Hotel begins May 21, at 1:00 pm. The registration fee includes a Welcome Dinner at the Wyndham on May 21, bus transportation to and from Jerome, Rohwer, and the WWII Japanese American Internment Museum on May 22, refreshments between plenary sessions, and a Closing Dinner on May 24. There will be optional evening programs at the hotel. The Jerome Rohwer Committee hopes that your experience is a meaningful one!!
CHOICE #2 - May 22, Boxed Lunch from Hoot's BBQ
$14
$14
Select this ADD+ button to pre-order a prepaid lunch from Hoot's BBQ.
Please make only one selection for lunch on May 22.
We will be in McGehee at the WWII Japanese American Internment Museum during lunch time. If you do not wish to pre-order from this restaurant, click the minus “─" button for the quantity of this item. If you do not select either CHOICE #1 or #2, you are welcome to walk to a nearby restaurant (there will not be food trucks present).
Select this ADD+ button to pre-order a prepaid lunch from Hoot's BBQ.
Please make only one selection for lunch on May 22.
We will be in McGehee at the WWII Japanese American Internment Museum during lunch time. If you do not wish to pre-order from this restaurant, click the minus “─" button for the quantity of this item. If you do not select either CHOICE #1 or #2, you are welcome to walk to a nearby restaurant (there will not be food trucks present).
CHOICE #1 - May 22, Boxed Lunch from Sugoi Japanese Grill
$12
$12
Select this ADD+ button to pre-order a prepaid Lunch from Sugoi Japanese Grill.
Please make only one selection for lunch on May 22.
We will be in McGehee at the WWII Japanese American Internment Museum during lunch time. If you do not wish to pre-order from this restaurant, click the minus “─" button for the quantity of this item. If you do not select either CHOICE #1 or #2, you are welcome to walk to a nearby restaurant (there will not be food trucks present).
Select this ADD+ button to pre-order a prepaid Lunch from Sugoi Japanese Grill.
Please make only one selection for lunch on May 22.
We will be in McGehee at the WWII Japanese American Internment Museum during lunch time. If you do not wish to pre-order from this restaurant, click the minus “─" button for the quantity of this item. If you do not select either CHOICE #1 or #2, you are welcome to walk to a nearby restaurant (there will not be food trucks present).
