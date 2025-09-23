Mundialito

2025 Jersey Ball Sponsorship

999 Main St #1330

Pawtucket, RI 02860, USA

World Cup Sponsor
$10,000

Exclusive Tier - Only 1 available

Naming rights: “Mundialito Jersey Ball presented by [Your Company]”

Verbal recognition from the stage and speaking opportunity at the Gala

Premier logo placement on: Step & repeat Printed program (cover & back page) All event signage Event website 12 event tickets Full-page ad in program Dedicated social media posts, story series pre- and post-event, and newsletter mention Option to include promotional material in swag bags Opportunity to present an award during the Gala

Champions League Sponsor
$5,000

Verbal recognition from the stage

Prominent logo placement on: Step & repeat Printed program All event signage Event website 8 event tickets Half-page ad in program Shout-out in 2 social media posts and newsletter mention Option to include promotional material in swag bags

Copa América Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on sponsor banner and printed program

6 event tickets Business card ad in program 1 social media shout-out

Community Sponsor
$1,000

4 event tickets Name listed in program and website Group social media recognition

Friend of Mundialito
$500

Name listed in program 2 event tickets Group thank-you post online

Additional Add-On: Scholarship Sponsor
$250

Acknowledged during award ceremony

Name listed in program

In-Kind Donations
Free

Gift cards, sports memorabilia, event decor, services, etc. (value matched to above tiers) - to be used for an auction.

Contact [email protected]

