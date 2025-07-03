2025 Jersey Pre-Sale ***FINAL ROUND***

Stitched Commemorative Jersey item
Stitched Commemorative Jersey
$70

For the stitched jersey option, all patches, numbers, and names will be stitched onto the jersey.

Printed Commemorative Jersey item
Printed Commemorative Jersey
$60

For the printed jersey option, all patches, numbers and names will be printed directly onto the jersey.

Stitched Jersey Customization
$10

This option allows you to add your name to the back of the jersey. If this option is not selected, the name portion of your jersey will remain blank.

Printed Jersey Customization
$5

This option allows you to add your name to the back of the jersey. If this option is not selected, the name portion of your jersey will remain blank.

