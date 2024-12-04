Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® - Chi Theta Omega Chapter
eventClosed
2025 Jewel Celebration
581 Himes Ave
Frederick, MD 21703
addExtraDonation
$
General admission
$65
You are invited to a Luncheon to celebrate the Jewels of Chi Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
You are invited to a Luncheon to celebrate the Jewels of Chi Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Children’s Meal
$30
This ticket is for a child’s meal.
This ticket is for a child’s meal.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout