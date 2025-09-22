2025 Joyful Jingles

6801 White Ln

Bakersfield, CA 93309, USA

Singing Participant: Group
$25

Entry fee for a singing group to participate in the Joyful Jingles caroling competion (group is 2 or more people)

Singing Participant: Single
$15

Entry fee for a solo singer to participate in the Joyful Jingle caroling competition (1 singer only)

Attendee: Adult (Ages 13+)
$12

One Adult Admission to the Joyful Jingles Caroling Competition. Includes first Jingle Bell to vote for favorite caroling performance.

Attendee: Child (Ages 5-12)
$6

One Child Admission to the Joyful Jingles Caroling Competition. Includes first Jingle Bell to vote for favorite caroling performance. (Children under 5 are free)

Family 4-Pack
$30

Got a family of 4? Save on admission with the Family 4-Pack! 4 Admission tickets with 4 jingle bells to place your votes for your favorite carolers!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing