2025 Joyful Jingles

Entry fee for a singing group to participate in the Joyful Jingles caroling competion (group is 2 or more people)
Entry fee for a solo singer to participate in the Joyful Jingle caroling competition (1 singer only)
One Adult Admission to the Joyful Jingles Caroling Competition. Includes first Jingle Bell to vote for favorite caroling performance.
One Child Admission to the Joyful Jingles Caroling Competition. Includes first Jingle Bell to vote for favorite caroling performance. (Children under 5 are free)
Got a family of 4? Save on admission with the Family 4-Pack! 4 Admission tickets with 4 jingle bells to place your votes for your favorite carolers!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing