2025 Jr. Stockmen Season

New Player Jersey Fee
$50
For players who did not play during the 2024 Jr. Stockmen season.
Returning Player Uniform Fee
$25
For players who played with the Jr. Stockmen during the 2024 season.
New Player Backpack
$30
for players who are new to the team for the 2025 season
Kanas City Tournament (March 15th)
$25
MN Tournament (March 30th)
$50
Accident Insurance
$15
Short Sleeve Shirts
$16
Long Sleeve Shirts
$18

