Hosted by
Athletes Rise Sports Foundation
2025 Jr. Stockmen Season
New Player Jersey Fee
$50
For players who did not play during the 2024 Jr. Stockmen season.
For players who did not play during the 2024 Jr. Stockmen season.
More details...
Add
Returning Player Uniform Fee
$25
For players who played with the Jr. Stockmen during the 2024 season.
For players who played with the Jr. Stockmen during the 2024 season.
More details...
Add
New Player Backpack
$30
for players who are new to the team for the 2025 season
for players who are new to the team for the 2025 season
More details...
Add
Kanas City Tournament (March 15th)
$25
Add
MN Tournament (March 30th)
$50
Add
Accident Insurance
$15
Add
Short Sleeve Shirts
$16
Add
Long Sleeve Shirts
$18
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue