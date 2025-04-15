2025 Jubilee Year Medjugorje Pilgrimages

September 10-22, 2025 Fr. Jozo Retreat on Private Island
$2,950
September 10-22, 2025 Fr. Jozo Retreat on Private Croatian Island + Medjugorje
$2950 pp double occupancy, land only.
Airfare is separate.
We will help you get flights to arrive and depart with the rest of the group so we can use the same transfers to and from Medjugorje.
If you do not get flights that coincide you will be responsible for paying for a separate transfer to and from Medjugorje.
$400 for single room in Medjugorje depending on availability
$250 for single room on Island depending on availability
There is very limited space on the island. First come, first serve. Register and pay in full first to ensure your spot.
September 22 - 30, 2025 at Marija's House
$1,695
We'll stay at Marija the Visionary's Retreat House in Medjugorje
$1695 pp double occupancy, land only. $400 for single room depending on availability.
Airfare is seperate.
Limited Space Available. Register ASAP.
October 24- November 2, 2025 with Bishop Carl Kemme
$1,695
$1695 pp double occupancy, land only. $400 for single room depending on availability.
Airfare is seperate.
Limited Space. Register ASAP
