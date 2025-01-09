2025 June Fire Extinguisher Servicing Day

Price per extinguisher, includes tag & tamper seal.
If your extinguisher does not pass inspection and cannot be serviced, we can either refund your full amount or apply it towards the purchase of a reasonably priced new or refurbished extinguisher. Check below as to your preference.
Price per extinguisher, includes tag & tamper seal.
If your extinguisher does not pass inspection and cannot be serviced, we can either refund your full amount or apply it towards the purchase of a reasonably priced new or refurbished extinguisher. Check below as to your preference.
2.5# ABC Fire Extinguisher (New)
$79
5# ABC Fire Extinguisher (New)
$99
2.5# ABC Fire Extinguisher (Refurbished)
$45
5# ABC Fire Extinguisher (Refurbished)
$65
Transport of extinguishers for Downtown Businesses
$16
This option is only available if our staff can pick-up at our convenience between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8th and return them during the same time frame on Friday, January 10th.
This option is only available if our staff can pick-up at our convenience between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8th and return them during the same time frame on Friday, January 10th.
Add a donation for Hillsboro Downtown Partnership
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!