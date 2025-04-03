2025 Juneteenth

THE PERMIT APPLICATIONS WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU. ONCE RECEIVED, PLEASE COMPLETE THEM AND SEND THEM WITH PAYMENTS DIRECTLY TO THE BOROUGH OF PALMYRA: ● $50.00 for the applicant. ● $54.00 for the fire permit (per the NJ State fire code) is payable to the Borough of Palymra. Both applications will be emailed to you by the PRC Juneteenth Committee after your response is received. ● Police and fire permits are good for 1 year for all Borough events ● All food vendors are required to be licensed with their respective State Health Department. A copy of your state/county health certificate and Certificate of Insurance is required and must be visible. ● Two Burlington County, NJ Business References (name/number) are required for all food vendors ● A passport-sized photo and copy of the driver's license/state ID of each person working on the truck is required within 60 days of submitting the application. ● The Police Dept has the discretion to deny an applicant upon discovery of a conviction or multiple arrests ● Any questions regarding the permit application and/or fee must be directed to the Palmyra Community Center at 856-829-1144 ● Note: Submission of this application does not guarantee acceptance as a vendor. Once accepted, you will receive notification. ● Valid Photo ID (i.e. Driver's license, State ID, Passport) is required on day of event ● The event’s rain date is Friday, June 20, 2025, from 4 PM to 8 PM. ● Vendors must provide all necessary equipment (tables, chairs, tents/tent weights, etc.) Electricity is not available. ● Only one independent dealer product of its kind will be allowed. ● Check in before you attempt to set up. Vendors may check in and begin to set up at 1:00 PM. Set up must be completed by 3:00 PM. The festival begins immediately at 4:00 PM. All vendors should remain until the end of the event. ● Vendors must keep their space and the surrounding area clean and neat. ● Vendors are responsible for cleaning up all debris, such as boxes and trash. ● Vendors must police their area and safeguard their goods. ● Vendors exhibit at their own risk and assume all liability. ● The vendor fee is non-refundable except for cancellation by order of the Governor or the Borough. **Only one vendor per space unless previously approved by the PRC Juneteenth committee. Any vendor found to be in violation will be asked to vacate.

THE PERMIT APPLICATIONS WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU. ONCE RECEIVED, PLEASE COMPLETE THEM AND SEND THEM WITH PAYMENTS DIRECTLY TO THE BOROUGH OF PALMYRA: ● $50.00 for the applicant. ● $54.00 for the fire permit (per the NJ State fire code) is payable to the Borough of Palymra. Both applications will be emailed to you by the PRC Juneteenth Committee after your response is received. ● Police and fire permits are good for 1 year for all Borough events ● All food vendors are required to be licensed with their respective State Health Department. A copy of your state/county health certificate and Certificate of Insurance is required and must be visible. ● Two Burlington County, NJ Business References (name/number) are required for all food vendors ● A passport-sized photo and copy of the driver's license/state ID of each person working on the truck is required within 60 days of submitting the application. ● The Police Dept has the discretion to deny an applicant upon discovery of a conviction or multiple arrests ● Any questions regarding the permit application and/or fee must be directed to the Palmyra Community Center at 856-829-1144 ● Note: Submission of this application does not guarantee acceptance as a vendor. Once accepted, you will receive notification. ● Valid Photo ID (i.e. Driver's license, State ID, Passport) is required on day of event ● The event’s rain date is Friday, June 20, 2025, from 4 PM to 8 PM. ● Vendors must provide all necessary equipment (tables, chairs, tents/tent weights, etc.) Electricity is not available. ● Only one independent dealer product of its kind will be allowed. ● Check in before you attempt to set up. Vendors may check in and begin to set up at 1:00 PM. Set up must be completed by 3:00 PM. The festival begins immediately at 4:00 PM. All vendors should remain until the end of the event. ● Vendors must keep their space and the surrounding area clean and neat. ● Vendors are responsible for cleaning up all debris, such as boxes and trash. ● Vendors must police their area and safeguard their goods. ● Vendors exhibit at their own risk and assume all liability. ● The vendor fee is non-refundable except for cancellation by order of the Governor or the Borough. **Only one vendor per space unless previously approved by the PRC Juneteenth committee. Any vendor found to be in violation will be asked to vacate.

More details...