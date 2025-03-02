2025 Junior League Pickleball Tournament Sponsorship

Logo featured on all promotional materials, including banners, t-shirts, flyers, and social media posts. | Named as the title sponsor in all press releases and announcements. | Opportunity to provide promotional items or giveaways to participants. | Recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies. | Booth space at the event for product displays and interactions.
Court sponsor
$500
Logo displayed on one of the tournament courts and on event t-shirts and all publicity. | Opportunity to provide branded items (e.g., water bottles, towels) for players. | Includes recognition during match announcements .
Friend of the Junior League
$250
Listed as a sponsor in publicity. | Opportunity to provide branded items (e.g., water bottles, towels) for players. | Includes name printed on event t-shirt. | Includes recognition during match announcements.
Supporting Sponsor
$1
Donate a gift card, or in-kind item for door prizes. Includes recognition when item is presented to participants. Includes printed name on T-shirts with $50 minimum donation.
Email [email protected] for more information.
Add a donation for Junior League Of Oxford
$
