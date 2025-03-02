2025 Junior League Pickleball Tournament Sponsorship

Logo featured on all promotional materials, including banners, t-shirts, flyers, and social media posts. | Named as the title sponsor in all press releases and announcements. | Opportunity to provide promotional items or giveaways to participants. | Recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies. | Booth space at the event for product displays and interactions.

Logo featured on all promotional materials, including banners, t-shirts, flyers, and social media posts. | Named as the title sponsor in all press releases and announcements. | Opportunity to provide promotional items or giveaways to participants. | Recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies. | Booth space at the event for product displays and interactions.

More details...