2025 Justice Award Dinner

788 Brickell Plaza

Miami, FL 33131, USA

LOP MEMBER/GOV ATTORNEY
$250
MEMBERS OF THE JUDICIARY
$250
LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS
$265
LOP MEMBER/ NON-GOV ATTORNEYS
$275
NON-LOP MEMBERS
$300
LEGAL EAGLE SPONSOR
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 Tickets to the JAD

Complimentary Valet (1 voucher)

Recognition on our Listserv

1/4 Page Ad in Gala Program

SILVER SPONSOR
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 Tickets to the JAD

Complimentary Valet (2 vouchers)

Recognition on our Listserv

1/4 Page Ad in Gala Program

GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 Tickets to the JAD

Complimentary Valet (4 vouchers)

Recognition on our Listserv

1/2 Page Ad in Gala Program

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 Tickets to the JAD

Complimentary Valet (5 vouchers)

Recognition on our Listserv

Full Page Ad in Gala Program

TITLE SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Includes 20 Tickets to the JAD

Complimentary Valet (10 vouchers)

Recognition on our Listserv

Full Page Ad in Gala Program

Recognition on LOP Website for 1 year

Display of Company Logo During Cocktail Hour

