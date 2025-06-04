2025 Kappa Lambda Chi Military Fraternity Inc., Rho Chapter Imperial Gala

On behalf of the Rho Chapter of Kappa Lambda Chi Military Fraternity, Inc., we are proud to invite you to become a sponsor of our upcoming Imperial Gala: 9th Chapter niversary, which will take place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the National fantry Museum in Columbus, Georgia. This annual celebration honors our fraternity's unwavering commitment to veteran advocacy, mentorship, community wellness, scholarship, and outreach. The evening will feature a catered dinner, a live comedic performance by Lav Luv, a cash bar, and a heartfelt tribute to our fallen soldiers. Tickets are $75 per person, but we are currently offering a Sponsorship Package for $500, which includes: Two complimentary admission tickets Recognition on event signage and promotional materials Your logo featured in the event program and on digital screens A public acknowledgment during the event Your sponsorship directly supports our year-round community programs that uplift military families, mentor young men, and invest in educational and wellness initiatives throughout the region.

