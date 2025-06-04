2025 Kappa Lambda Chi Military Fraternity Inc., Rho Chapter Imperial Gala
1775 Legacy Way #235
Columbus, GA 31903, USA
General admission
$75
Table (8 seats)
$600
groupTicketCaption
Sponsorships
$500
On behalf of the Rho Chapter of Kappa Lambda Chi Military Fraternity, Inc., we are proud to invite you to become a sponsor of our upcoming Imperial Gala: 9th Chapter niversary, which will take place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the National fantry Museum in Columbus, Georgia.
This annual celebration honors our fraternity's unwavering commitment to veteran advocacy, mentorship, community wellness, scholarship, and outreach. The evening will feature a catered dinner, a live comedic performance by Lav Luv, a cash bar, and a heartfelt tribute to our fallen soldiers.
Tickets are $75 per person, but we are currently offering a Sponsorship Package for $500, which includes:
Two complimentary admission tickets
Recognition on event signage and promotional materials
Your logo featured in the event program and on digital screens
A public acknowledgment during the event
Your sponsorship directly supports our year-round community programs that uplift military families, mentor young men, and invest in educational and wellness initiatives throughout the region.
On behalf of the Rho Chapter of Kappa Lambda Chi Military Fraternity, Inc., we are proud to invite you to become a sponsor of our upcoming Imperial Gala: 9th Chapter niversary, which will take place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the National fantry Museum in Columbus, Georgia.
This annual celebration honors our fraternity's unwavering commitment to veteran advocacy, mentorship, community wellness, scholarship, and outreach. The evening will feature a catered dinner, a live comedic performance by Lav Luv, a cash bar, and a heartfelt tribute to our fallen soldiers.
Tickets are $75 per person, but we are currently offering a Sponsorship Package for $500, which includes:
Two complimentary admission tickets
Recognition on event signage and promotional materials
Your logo featured in the event program and on digital screens
A public acknowledgment during the event
Your sponsorship directly supports our year-round community programs that uplift military families, mentor young men, and invest in educational and wellness initiatives throughout the region.