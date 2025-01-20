2025 Kareem Walk To Prevent Drowning

Company name on social media posts
Company name on event T shirt
Company name on event T shirt
Life Preserver Sponsor
$1,000
Option to have a booth at the event (Sponsors provide a 10'x10' tent, a table, and chairs)
Company name on advertising, social media posts
Company name on Event T-Shirts
Company name listed on Team Kareem webpage
Life Vest Sponsor
$1,500
Option to have a booth at the event (Sponsors provide a 10'x10' tent, a table, and chairs)
Company logo on all print advertising, email blasts, social media posts
Company logo and link to company website on Team Kareem webpage
Banner present at the event with logo (provided by Team Kareem)
Company logo on Event T-Shirts (plus 2 Free T-shirts
Recognition by event Master of Ceremony (MC) during regular announcements and award presentations
Swimmer Sponsor
$3,500
Option to have a booth at the event (Sponsors provide a 10'x10' tent, a table, and chairs)
Company logo on all print advertising, email blasts, social media posts
Company logo and link to company website on Team Kareem webpage
Banner present at the event with logo (provided by Team Kareem)
Company logo on Event T-Shirts (plus 2 Free T-shirts
Recognition by event Master of Ceremony (MC) during regular announcements and award presentations
Life Guard Sponsor
$5,000
One booth at the event (Team Kareem will provide a 10' x 10' tent, a table, and chairs)
Company logo on all print advertising, email blasts, social media posts
Company logo and link to company website on Team Kareem webpage
Banner present at the event with logo (provided by Team Kareem)
Company logo on Event T-Shirts (plus 4 Free T-shirts
Recognition by event Master of Ceremony (MC) during regular announcements and award presentations
50/50 Raffle
$5
Vendor
$100
Must provide own table, chair and tent
Add a donation for Team Kareem Memorial Foundation
$
