Team Kareem Memorial Foundation

Hosted by

Team Kareem Memorial Foundation

About this event

2025 Kareem Walk To Prevent Drowning

Kissimmee Lakefront Park

Child walker/runner
$25
Price include a shirt
Walker/Runner
$35
Price include shirt.
Virtual Walker/Runner
$40
Price include shirt.
Team of 10
$315
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Virtual Team of 10
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Water Watcher Sponsor
$500
Company name on social media posts Company name on event T shirt
Life Preserver Sponsor
$1,000
Option to have a booth at the event (Sponsors provide a 10'x10' tent, a table, and chairs) Company name on advertising, social media posts Company name on Event T-Shirts Company name listed on Team Kareem webpage
Life Vest Sponsor
$1,500
Option to have a booth at the event (Sponsors provide a 10'x10' tent, a table, and chairs) Company logo on all print advertising, email blasts, social media posts Company logo and link to company website on Team Kareem webpage Banner present at the event with logo (provided by Team Kareem) Company logo on Event T-Shirts (plus 2 Free T-shirts Recognition by event Master of Ceremony (MC) during regular announcements and award presentations
Swimmer Sponsor
$3,500
Option to have a booth at the event (Sponsors provide a 10'x10' tent, a table, and chairs) Company logo on all print advertising, email blasts, social media posts Company logo and link to company website on Team Kareem webpage Banner present at the event with logo (provided by Team Kareem) Company logo on Event T-Shirts (plus 2 Free T-shirts Recognition by event Master of Ceremony (MC) during regular announcements and award presentations
Life Guard Sponsor
$5,000
One booth at the event (Team Kareem will provide a 10' x 10' tent, a table, and chairs) Company logo on all print advertising, email blasts, social media posts Company logo and link to company website on Team Kareem webpage Banner present at the event with logo (provided by Team Kareem) Company logo on Event T-Shirts (plus 4 Free T-shirts Recognition by event Master of Ceremony (MC) during regular announcements and award presentations
50/50 Raffle
$5
Vendor
$100
Must provide own table, chair and tent
Add a donation for Team Kareem Memorial Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!