2025 KCSS "Game Night" Fundraiser

1 event ticket (seating for 2 at seating at tables of 10)
1 event ticket (seating for 2 at seating at tables of 10)
Uno
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Premium Table for 10 - High Roller Drink Passes - Priority Seating at Gaming Tables - Thank You during Opening Announcements - Name or Logo on Printed Fliers (must be purchased by 7/1/25) - Name/Business Recognition on Electronic Sign (one week) - 6 Entries to Top Prize Draw Down - Logo featured on Website - Logo in digital program
Monopoly
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
-Premium Table for 10 - Priority Seating at Gaming Tables -Thank you during opening announcements -Name or Logo fliers (must be purchased by 7/1/25)- 6 entries to the top prize draw down -Logo in digital program
Scrabble
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
-Table for 10 - Logo featured on Website - Logo in digital program -5 entries to the top prize draw down
Yahtzee
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Underwriting -Name associated with or game prize and 1/4 page advert in program -1 event ticket (seating for 2 at seating at tables of 10) - Logo in digital program
Entertainment Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Banner with logo and name on stage for the duration of the event. - High Roller Drink passes - Logo in digital program
2 event ticket (seating for 4 at seating at reserved tables)
