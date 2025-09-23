2025 KCSS Fundraising Auction

1130 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028, USA
Starting bid
This high-performance .22 Creedmoor rifle is now live in the Kerr County Stock Show Online Auction. Donated with pride, it features
Aero Solus Action
Proof Research 16.5" Carbon Fiber Threaded Barrel
TriggerTech Special Trigger (1.5-5#)
KRG Bravo Adjustable Chassis
Includes 50 rounds of ammo
BUILT BY TWISTED PRECISION
Firearm Auction Disclaimer
Bidders must be 18 years of age or older and legally eligible to own a firearm. Winning bidder will be required to pass a background check before transfer. This item cannot be shipped and must be picked up in person by the verified buyer. No exceptions will be made. Please bid responsibly.
Starting bid
Built by the students of Ingram FFA, this full-size cornhole board set is more than a backyard game—it’s a tribute to strength, solidarity, and the spirit of recovery. Crafted with care and engraved with the message “Tough Times Never Last, But Tough People Do”, the boards feature green accent stripes on either side, symbolizing hope and renewal in the wake of the devastating July 4th flooding that impacted our community.
Starting bid
Donated by Centerpoint ISD Art Teacher Karen Blackledge
This tranquil landscape painting captures the timeless beauty of the outdoors, featuring a flowing river, towering pine trees, and a majestic mountain backdrop. Painted on wood and framed in natural wood, it offers texture, warmth, and a sense of peaceful escape.
Starting bid
Created by the Floral Design Class at Center Point ISD
Celebrate the season with this handcrafted fall floral arrangement, designed by the talented students of Center Point ISD’s Floral Design class. Nestled in a rustic metal kettle, the arrangement features lifelike faux flowers in rich autumn tones—perfect for entryways, tabletops, or gifting.
Starting bid
Donated by Camber Alexander
This one-of-a-kind pink felt hat is a true statement piece, handcrafted by renowned hatmaker Camber Alexander. Designed with blue accent details and a striking snake-patterned under brim, it blends Western flair with high fashion.
Starting bid
Donated by Ingram FFA
This handcrafted tabletop cornhole set brings Western elegance to bar tops, coffee tables, and game nights. Built by the students of Ingram FFA, the boards are engraved with traditional paisley and floral motifs, mimicking the look of hand-tooled leather—a tribute to classic cowboy craftsmanship.
Starting bid
Donated by Camber Alexander
This large-scale abstract painting captures the raw power and spirit of the American bull through vivid brushwork and bold color. Created by Kerr County artist Camber Alexander, the piece is an original acrylic on wood, framed in natural wood for a grounded, gallery-ready finish.
Starting bid
Donated by Tivy FFA Students
Built with pride by the talented students of Tivy High School’s FFA program, this sleek log stand blends rugged durability with clean, modern design. Constructed from black steel square tubing and powder-coated for a lasting finish, it’s the perfect addition to any fireplace, patio, or outdoor gathering space.
📏 Approx. dimensions: 3 ft tall × 2 ft wide × 1.5 ft deep
🛠️ Welded and finished by Tivy FFA students
🖤 Powder-coated black for weather resistance and style
🪵 Ideal for storing firewood with a touch of craftsmanship
Support local youth in agriculture while adding a functional, handcrafted piece to your home or ranch.
Starting bid
Treat your family or friends to a roaring good time at the San Antonio Zoo! This auction item includes four general admission tickets to one of Texas’s most beloved wildlife destinations. From majestic lions to playful otters, the zoo offers unforgettable encounters with over 750 species from around the globe.
📧 Tickets will be delivered via email to the winning bidder at the conclusion of the auction—no waiting, no hassle!
Donated by San Antonio Zoo
Starting bid
Donated by JAM Broadcasting – Your Local Radio Media Partner
Amplify your business or event with this $1,000 advertising credit from JAM Broadcasting, Kerr County’s trusted voice for news, music, and community connection. Whether you're launching a new campaign or promoting a special offer, this certificate gives you access to professional radio ad placement across JAM’s popular stations.
💰 Value: $1,000 in advertising credit
📍 Valid for new ad buys only
🚫 Cannot be applied to current advertising contracts or political advertising
💵 Holds no cash value
Starting bid
Gear up for the trail—or the tailgate—with this rugged and stylish Poncho Outdoors bundle! Perfect for lovers of the great outdoors and Texas flair, this package includes:
🧢 Armadillo Rope Hat ($29.95 value) – breathable, bold, and built for adventure
👕 Headed West T-Shirt (Size Large, $19.95 value) – soft, durable, and ready to roam
🍻 Poncho Coozie – keep your drink cold and your style hot🧰 Steel Bottle Opener – tough enough for any bottle, sleek enough for any pocket
🪧 Sticker Pack – slap some personality on your gear, cooler, or truck
Whether you're headed west or just kicking back at the ranch, this package brings the spirit of Poncho Outdoors straight to you. All items will be delivered to the winning bidder via email or mail after the auction closes.
Donated by Poncho Outdoors
Starting bid
Ready to roam? This $75 gift card from Poncho Outdoors lets you choose your own adventure. Whether you're after rugged apparel, trail-ready accessories, or frontier-inspired lifestyle gear, Poncho Outdoors has you covered.
🛒 Use it online to grab favorites like:
Perfect for gifting—or keeping for yourself. The winning bidder will receive the gift card via email at the end of the auction, making it easy to shop and support our junior livestock show at the same time.
Donated by Poncho Outdoors
Starting bid
Own a piece of rodeo history with this limited-edition custom felt back number commemorating the origins and legacy of Priefert Manufacturing, a cornerstone of American livestock equipment and rodeo culture.
This collector’s item is release #14 of only 18 ever made, and features hand-penned autographs from an elite lineup of rodeo champions, including:
🏆 Bob Tallman, Trevor Brazile, Lisa Lockhart
🤠 Wyatt Casper, Tomas Garcilazo, Tyson Durfey
🐴 Patrick Smith, Haven Meged, Kincade Henry
🎯 Hali Williams, Caleb Smidt, Shad Mayfield
🐂 Paul Eaves, Bobby Mote, Trey Johnson
🔥 Derrick Begay, Rhen Richard
Whether you're a rodeo fan, collector, or supporter of western heritage, this felt back number is a one-of-a-kind tribute to the legends who shaped the sport—and the company that helped build its foundation.
📦 Delivered securely to the winning bidder after the auction closes.
Donated by Priefert Manufacting Co., Inc.
Starting bid
Keep your drink close and your style closer with this Priefert Cowboy Essentials Pack, featuring:
Whether you're working the chutes or watching the action, this combo keeps you cool and cowboy-ready. A great gift or personal pickup for anyone who lives the western lifestyle.
📦 Items will be delivered to the winning bidder after the auction closes.
Donated by Priefert Manufacting Co., Inc.
Starting bid
1 of 2 Portfolios available
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This rare and historically significant portfolio features ten hand-signed prints by nationally recognized Western artist Darol Dickinson, originally commissioned to illustrate The Color of Horses, a comprehensive scientific study by the late Dr. Ben K. Green, a renowned Texas veterinarian and authority on equine color and conformation.
Includes 10 hand-signed prints, each suitable for matting and framing
Created to accompany Dr. Green’s landmark study on horse genetics and coloration
Part of a limited edition portfolio, preserved by collector L.D. Brinkman.
All 10 prints can be found at Kerrcountystockshow.org/fundraiser
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
All-Inclusive at World of Hyatt Resorts
Escape to paradise with a luxurious 5-day, 4-night stay for two at your choice of stunning World of Hyatt Inclusive Collection resorts in Mexico or Punta Cana. Enjoy gourmet meals, drinks, activities, and breathtaking beaches—all included. Choose from top destinations like Cancun, Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, Cozumel, and more. Full trip details available here
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
All-Inclusive at World of Hyatt Resorts
Escape to paradise with a luxurious 5-day, 4-night stay for two at your choice of stunning World of Hyatt Inclusive Collection resorts in Mexico or Punta Cana. Enjoy gourmet meals, drinks, activities, and breathtaking beaches—all included. Choose from top destinations like Cancun, Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, Cozumel, and more. Full trip details available here
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
Experience the heart of bourbon country with a luxurious stay at The Omni Louisville Hotel and a private 8-hour distillery tour in a chauffeured sedan. Visit iconic distilleries like Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, and Wild Turkey, enjoy lunch in the scenic Bluegrass countryside, and explore Louisville’s top attractions—all tailored to your bourbon preferences.Full trip details available here
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
Experience the heart of bourbon country with a luxurious stay at The Omni Louisville Hotel and a private 8-hour distillery tour in a chauffeured sedan. Visit iconic distilleries like Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, and Wild Turkey, enjoy lunch in the scenic Bluegrass countryside, and explore Louisville’s top attractions—all tailored to your bourbon preferences.Full trip details available here
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
Hook the adventure of a lifetime with this exclusive offshore or inshore fishing experience for six! Whether you're chasing marlin, mahi mahi, or just soaking up the salt air, you'll enjoy four hours aboard a private charter with a professional captain, top-tier gear, and catch cleaning included. Full trip details available here
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
Hook the adventure of a lifetime with this exclusive offshore or inshore fishing experience for six! Whether you're chasing marlin, mahi mahi, or just soaking up the salt air, you'll enjoy four hours aboard a private charter with a professional captain, top-tier gear, and catch cleaning included. Full trip details available here
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
Indulge in a 4-day, 3-night getaway to Napa, California, with boutique accommodations at the Napa Winery Inn. Choose between a private chauffeured wine tour or a breathtaking hot air balloon ride over wine country. Perfect for couples seeking relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable views.Full trip details available here
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
Indulge in a 4-day, 3-night getaway to Napa, California, with boutique accommodations at the Napa Winery Inn. Choose between a private chauffeured wine tour or a breathtaking hot air balloon ride over wine country. Perfect for couples seeking relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable views.Full trip details available here
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
Set sail on a tropical escape aboard Royal Caribbean International! Enjoy four nights of adventure, relaxation, and luxury as you cruise to CocoCay and Nassau in the Bahamas. From white-sand beaches to world-class entertainment and dining, this ocean view getaway is the perfect mix of paradise and pampering. Full trip details available here
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
Set sail on a tropical escape aboard Royal Caribbean International! Enjoy four nights of adventure, relaxation, and luxury as you cruise to CocoCay and Nassau in the Bahamas. From white-sand beaches to world-class entertainment and dining, this ocean view getaway is the perfect mix of paradise and pampering. Full trip details available here
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
Experience the soul of country music with a 4-day, 3-night stay in Nashville at your choice of three top hotels. Enjoy a backstage tour of the legendary Grand Ole Opry and a guided city tour featuring the Ryman Auditorium and Country Music Hall of Fame. It’s the ultimate Music City escape for fans and first-timers alike. Full trip details available here
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
Experience the soul of country music with a 4-day, 3-night stay in Nashville at your choice of three top hotels. Enjoy a backstage tour of the legendary Grand Ole Opry and a guided city tour featuring the Ryman Auditorium and Country Music Hall of Fame. It’s the ultimate Music City escape for fans and first-timers alike. Full trip details available here
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
Uncork the perfect escape with a 3-day, 2-night stay in a stylish Baby Barndominium at the gateway to 290 Wine Road. Enjoy a private 7-hour winery tour in a chauffeured luxury van, complete with tastings and lunch, all set against the scenic backdrop of Texas Hill Country.Full trip details available here
Starting bid
Two Trips will be auctioned
Uncork the perfect escape with a 3-day, 2-night stay in a stylish Baby Barndominium at the gateway to 290 Wine Road. Enjoy a private 7-hour winery tour in a chauffeured luxury van, complete with tastings and lunch, all set against the scenic backdrop of Texas Hill Country.Full trip details available here
Starting bid
2 of 2 Portfolios available
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This rare and historically significant portfolio features ten hand-signed prints by nationally recognized Western artist Darol Dickinson, originally commissioned to illustrate The Color of Horses, a comprehensive scientific study by the late Dr. Ben K. Green, a renowned Texas veterinarian and authority on equine color and conformation.
Includes 10 hand-signed prints, each suitable for matting and framing
Created to accompany Dr. Green’s landmark study on horse genetics and coloration
Part of a limited edition portfolio, preserved by collector L.D. Brinkman.
All 10 prints can be found at Kerrcountystockshow.org/fundraiser
Starting bid
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This powerful G. Harvey print, Texas – From Hide to Horn, celebrates the enduring spirit of the Lone Star State and its rich ranching heritage. Number 963 of 1000, this limited edition piece features both a printed and original hand-signed signature by the artist, making it a prized addition to any Western art collection.
Commissioned and preserved by L.D. Brinkman, this print reflects a legacy of generosity and a deep appreciation for Texas culture.
Starting bid
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This evocative G. Harvey print, The Coming Home, captures the quiet dignity and emotional depth of Western life. Number 540 of 1000, this limited edition piece features both a printed and original hand-signed signature by the artist, making it a standout addition to any Western art collection.
Starting bid
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This powerful G. Harvey print, The Coming Home, is number 541 of 1000 in a limited edition series. It features both a printed and original hand-signed signature, and offers a timeless reflection on the spirit of return and belonging in the Western tradition.
Starting bid
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This striking G. Harvey print, Riding the Salt Canyon, captures the rugged beauty and quiet determination of Western riders navigating a timeless landscape. Number 772 of 1000, this limited edition piece features both a printed and original hand-signed signature by the artist, making it a valuable addition to any Western art collection
Starting bid
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This evocative G. Harvey print, Riding the Salt Canyon, is number 773 of 1000 in a limited edition series. It features both a printed and original hand-signed signature, and showcases the artist’s masterful portrayal of Western life and landscape
Starting bid
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This limited edition G. Harvey print captures the quiet strength and enduring faith of rural life. Titled The Good Lord Willin’ and the Creek Don’t Rise, this piece is number 559 of 1000 and features both a printed and original hand-signed signature by the artist.
Starting bid
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This limited edition G. Harvey print captures the quiet strength and enduring faith of rural life. Titled The Good Lord Willin’ and the Creek Don’t Rise, this piece is number 560 of 1000 and features both a printed and original hand-signed signature by the artist.
Starting bid
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This limited edition G. Harvey print captures the quiet strength and enduring faith of rural life. Titled The Good Lord Willin’ and the Creek Don’t Rise, this piece is number 562 of 1000 and features both a printed and original hand-signed signature by the artist.
Starting bid
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This striking set of G. Harvey art cards features the painting In His Footsteps, part of a series personally commissioned by L.D. Brinkman. Unlike the previous holiday-themed collections, these cards are not Christmas-specific—but are beautifully designed to be matted and framed, making them a versatile and timeless addition to any Western art collection.
Starting bid
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This nostalgic set of ten G. Harvey Christmas cards features the painting Christmas Eve at the General Store, the third in a series personally commissioned by L.D. Brinkman for his annual holiday cards. Each card is designed with a cover that can be matted and framed, offering a warm and timeless glimpse into Western Americana during the holiday season.
Starting bid
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This distinguished set of G. Harvey Christmas cards features the painting Second Generation, the fourth in a series personally commissioned by L.D. Brinkman for his annual holiday cards. Each card is thoughtfully designed so the cover artwork can be matted and framed, offering collectors and art lovers a unique way to preserve and display the work of one of America’s most beloved Western artists.
Starting bid
Donated by the Family of L.D. Brinkman
This elegant set of nine G. Harvey Christmas cards features the painting Window Shopping Along Fifth Avenue, the sixth in a series personally commissioned by L.D. Brinkman for his annual holiday cards. Each card is designed so the cover artwork can be matted and framed, transforming seasonal greetings into timeless works of art.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!