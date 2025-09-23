2025 KCSS Fundraising Auction

Treat your family or friends to a roaring good time at the San Antonio Zoo! This auction item includes four general admission tickets to one of Texas’s most beloved wildlife destinations. From majestic lions to playful otters, the zoo offers unforgettable encounters with over 750 species from around the globe.

📧 Tickets will be delivered via email to the winning bidder at the conclusion of the auction—no waiting, no hassle!

Donated by San Antonio Zoo