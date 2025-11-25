Kelley Elementary School PTO

Kelley Elementary School PTO

2025 Kelley School PTO Annual Holiday Drawing

Movie Night Basket by Kindergarten
$1

Includes: $15 ACM Gift Card, Assorted candy, Case of popcorn

Pampered and Spoiled Basket #1 by First Grade
$1

Includes: Blanket, Cozy socks, Brookstone heated Body Wrap, 2 Candles, Soaps and Lotions


Pampered and Spoiled Basket #2 by First Grade
$1

Includes: Blanket, Cozy socks, Brookstone heated eye mask, 2 Candles, Soaps and Lotions


Day at the Beach Basket by Second Grade
$1

Includes: 3 microfiber towels, Sand toys, Sunscreen, Goggles x2, Velcro ball catch game x2, Reusable water balloons, Water football


Breakfast in Bed #1 by Third Grade
$1

Includes: Assorted teas, coffee, hot cocoa, Mug, Puzzle book, Book, Breakfast snacks


Breakfast in Bed #2 by Third Grade
$1

Includes: Assorted teas, coffee, hot cocoa, Mug, Puzzle book, Book, Breakfast snacks


Family Fun Night #1 by Fourth Grade
$1

Includes: Yahtzee, Tapple, Battleship, Connect 4 Frenzy, Candy Land, Marble Solitaire, Assorted card games, Diamond Puzzle, Snacks


Family Fun Night #2 by Fourth Grade
$1

Includes: Yahtzee, Order Up, Hot Potato, Rummy, Stratego, Assorted card games, snacks


Lotto Ticket Wreath #1 Fifth Grade
$1

Win big for the holidays! Take your chances with $150 worth of scratch off tickets and make this year's holiday season extra special.

All proceeds to benefit the 5th Grade Committee

Lotto Ticket Wreath #2 Fifth Grade
$1

Win big for the holidays! Take your chances with $150 worth of scratch off tickets and make this year's holiday season extra special.

All proceeds to benefit the 5th Grade Committee

Family Fun Outside Basket
$1

Includes: 3 "soaker" squirters, Motion-acivated glowing LED flying ring, Nerf football, Wiffle bat and 18 wiffle balls, 4 hula hoops

Vacation themed Bogg Bag from the KES staff
$1

Includes: $20 Target gift card, candle, sunscreen, towels, assorted beverages

Lunch with Mrs. Kahl
$1

One lucky winner and one friend will receive lunch with our very own Principal Mrs. Kahl!

Lunch Bunch with Mrs. Lasbury
$1

One lucky winner and one friend will receive lunch with Mrs. Lasbury!

Making Beanie Hats with Mrs. Ventesca (3 winners)
$1

Create your own custom beanie hat with Mrs. Ventresca. This will occur during school hours.

3 students will be selected to win this prize.

Extra Music Lesson with Mrs. Shane (3 winners)
$1

Get ready to rock by winning an extra music lesson with Mrs. Shane!

3 students will be selected to win this prize.

Rise and Shine- It’s Donut Time
$1

You and one friend can join Mrs. Burnell and Ms. Moriarty at 8:15 am for donut time with the teachers

Gym Teacher for the Day
$1

Ever wondered what it's like to be Mr. Korp? Now you can find out by winning Gym Teacher for a Day!

Handmade Blanket #1
$1

Handmade Blanket

Donated by Melissa Ruddy

Handmade Blanket #2
$1

Handmade Blanket

Donated by Melissa Ruddy

Handmade Blanket #3
$1

Handmade Blanket

Donated by Melissa Ruddy

Handmade Blanket #4
$1

Handmade Blanket

Donated by Melissa Ruddy

Handmade Blanket #5
$1

“May’d with Love by May” (Melissa Ruddy’s Mom, Sam’s Grandma)

Shamrocky Walker Escort
$1

If you are a walker to school Shamrocky will meet you at your house and be your personal escort one morning. What a way to make an entrance!


Shamrocky Buser Escort
$1

One lucky Buser will be be greeted off the bus by Shamrocky and escorted to their classroom.

What a way to make an entrance!

Cocoa with a Cop
$1

One student and one friend will have a special meet and greet with a Southington Police Officer one morning before school. Ask all your questions about being a cop and get a special tour of the police car! Enjoy a cup of cocoa too.

2 Full Day Passes
$1

Generously donated by Mount Southington!

Spa Package
$1

$25 Gift Card to Sister Nail, spa socks, hand cream set, and manicure kit


Generously donate by Will Gorske

Front Row Friday
$1

4 Front Row Tickets to the Drama Club production of Matilda Jr. on Friday night

Front Row Saturday
$1

4 Front Row Tickets to the Drama Club production of Matilda Jr. on Saturday night

Front Row 5th Grade Grad
$1

4 Front Row Tickets to the 5th Grade Graduation!

50/50 Raffle $$$$
$1

Your chance to win half of the total raised on this item!

1 week of Camp Korp
$1

One of the most popular entries every year thanks to the always popular Mr. Korp!

