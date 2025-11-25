2025 Kelley School PTO Annual Holiday Drawing

About this event
Includes: $15 ACM Gift Card, Assorted candy, Case of popcorn
Includes: Blanket, Cozy socks, Brookstone heated Body Wrap, 2 Candles, Soaps and Lotions
Includes: Blanket, Cozy socks, Brookstone heated eye mask, 2 Candles, Soaps and Lotions
Includes: 3 microfiber towels, Sand toys, Sunscreen, Goggles x2, Velcro ball catch game x2, Reusable water balloons, Water football
Includes: Assorted teas, coffee, hot cocoa, Mug, Puzzle book, Book, Breakfast snacks
Includes: Assorted teas, coffee, hot cocoa, Mug, Puzzle book, Book, Breakfast snacks
Includes: Yahtzee, Tapple, Battleship, Connect 4 Frenzy, Candy Land, Marble Solitaire, Assorted card games, Diamond Puzzle, Snacks
Includes: Yahtzee, Order Up, Hot Potato, Rummy, Stratego, Assorted card games, snacks
Win big for the holidays! Take your chances with $150 worth of scratch off tickets and make this year's holiday season extra special.
All proceeds to benefit the 5th Grade Committee
Includes: 3 "soaker" squirters, Motion-acivated glowing LED flying ring, Nerf football, Wiffle bat and 18 wiffle balls, 4 hula hoops
Includes: $20 Target gift card, candle, sunscreen, towels, assorted beverages
One lucky winner and one friend will receive lunch with our very own Principal Mrs. Kahl!
One lucky winner and one friend will receive lunch with Mrs. Lasbury!
Create your own custom beanie hat with Mrs. Ventresca. This will occur during school hours.
3 students will be selected to win this prize.
Get ready to rock by winning an extra music lesson with Mrs. Shane!
3 students will be selected to win this prize.
You and one friend can join Mrs. Burnell and Ms. Moriarty at 8:15 am for donut time with the teachers
Ever wondered what it's like to be Mr. Korp? Now you can find out by winning Gym Teacher for a Day!
Handmade Blanket
Donated by Melissa Ruddy
“May’d with Love by May” (Melissa Ruddy’s Mom, Sam’s Grandma)
If you are a walker to school Shamrocky will meet you at your house and be your personal escort one morning. What a way to make an entrance!
One lucky Buser will be be greeted off the bus by Shamrocky and escorted to their classroom.
What a way to make an entrance!
One student and one friend will have a special meet and greet with a Southington Police Officer one morning before school. Ask all your questions about being a cop and get a special tour of the police car! Enjoy a cup of cocoa too.
Generously donated by Mount Southington!
$25 Gift Card to Sister Nail, spa socks, hand cream set, and manicure kit
Generously donate by Will Gorske
4 Front Row Tickets to the Drama Club production of Matilda Jr. on Friday night
4 Front Row Tickets to the Drama Club production of Matilda Jr. on Saturday night
4 Front Row Tickets to the 5th Grade Graduation!
Your chance to win half of the total raised on this item!
One of the most popular entries every year thanks to the always popular Mr. Korp!
$
