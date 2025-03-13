Complete the registration for each adult who will attend camp - this includes parents and mentors.
Complete the registration for each adult who will attend camp - this includes parents and mentors.
Youth
free
Shirt not guaranteed if not registered by May 10, 2025.
This form should be completed by a Parent or Legal Guardian. Each youth must be accompanied by an adult mentor - this can be a guardian or another trusted adult designated by the guardian.
Shirt not guaranteed if not registered by May 10, 2025.
This form should be completed by a Parent or Legal Guardian. Each youth must be accompanied by an adult mentor - this can be a guardian or another trusted adult designated by the guardian.
Volunteer
free
Thank you for your heart and dedication to our youth!
Whether you have been with us from the beginning or are new to the team, please take a moment to register for the 2025 Kicking Bear Kansas Camp.
Each volunteer registered by May 10 will receive a t-shirt to wear at camp.
Thank you for your heart and dedication to our youth!
Whether you have been with us from the beginning or are new to the team, please take a moment to register for the 2025 Kicking Bear Kansas Camp.
Each volunteer registered by May 10 will receive a t-shirt to wear at camp.