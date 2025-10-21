2025 Kids Christmas Program

Hosted by
Becoming a Benefactor supports our ongoing operations of our Kids Christmas Program
This sponsorship will help provide food and festive fun for all our kids at the Kids Christmas Party.
This donation will help complete multiple family wishlists for our shelter families
This donation will go to complete the wishlist of a family
This donation will go to complete the wishlist of a child
This donation will be directly given to a child with a $20 bill in an envelope.
“Gamma Gives” empowers children to choose their own present, shop for their mom/sibling, share it or save it, keeping Gamma’s spirit of choice and generosity alive.
