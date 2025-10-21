The Eli Home, Inc

Hosted by

The Eli Home, Inc

About this event

2025 Kids Christmas Program

1175 N East St

Anaheim, CA 92805, USA

Benefactor
$5,000

Becoming a Benefactor supports our ongoing operations of our Kids Christmas Program

Festival Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship will help provide food and festive fun for all our kids at the Kids Christmas Party.

Shelter Sponsor
$500

This donation will help complete multiple family wishlists for our shelter families

Family Sponsor
$250

This donation will go to complete the wishlist of a family

Child Sponsor
$100

This donation will go to complete the wishlist of a child

Gamma Gives
$20

This donation will be directly given to a child with a $20 bill in an envelope.

“Gamma Gives” empowers children to choose their own present, shop for their mom/sibling, share it or save it, keeping Gamma’s spirit of choice and generosity alive.

Add a donation for The Eli Home, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!