Childrens Advocacy Alliance

Hosted by

Childrens Advocacy Alliance

About this event

Champions for Change: Celebrating Impact, Centering Data

255 N Virginia St

Reno, NV 89501, USA

General Admission
$80

Grants entry to the breakfast event and a copy of the Nevada Child and Family Data Book

Table - General Admission
$500

Grants entry to the breakfast event for 8 and 8 copies of the Nevada Child and Family Data Book

Nevada Child and Family Data Book Sponsor
$5,000

Two full page ads (or one back cover or inside front/back cover ad) in Nevada Child and Family Data Book; Logo placement on all event materials and website; Recognition in press releases and social media; Premier sponsor recognition at event; Complimentary tickets for event and Child and Family Data books (up to 10)

Nevada Child and Family Advocacy Sponsor
$500

Logo placement on website; Recognition at event & in newsletter; Complimentary tickets for event and Nevada Child and Family Data Books (up to 2)

Nevada Child and Family Data Book
$25

Extra copy of Nevada Child and Family Data Book and other CAA 2025 data products. (This can be mailed)

Add a donation for Childrens Advocacy Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!