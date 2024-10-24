Champions for Change: Celebrating Impact, Centering Data

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the breakfast event and a copy of the Nevada Child and Family Data Book
Grants entry to the breakfast event for 8 and 8 copies of the Nevada Child and Family Data Book
Two full page ads (or one back cover or inside front/back cover ad) in Nevada Child and Family Data Book; Logo placement on all event materials and website; Recognition in press releases and social media; Premier sponsor recognition at event; Complimentary tickets for event and Child and Family Data books (up to 10)
Logo placement on website; Recognition at event & in newsletter; Complimentary tickets for event and Nevada Child and Family Data Books (up to 2)
Extra copy of Nevada Child and Family Data Book and other CAA 2025 data products. (This can be mailed)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!