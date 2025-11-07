2025 Kids Discovery Expo Scavenger Hunt Entries

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About this raffle
This free entry lets you enter our raffle for a chance to win fun prizes after completing the scavenger hunt at the Kids Discovery Expo, including a $250 gift card to Scheels.
No purchase or donation is required — but if you’d like to help make more Idaho kids’ dreams come true, you can add a small optional donation below. Every dollar helps create unforgettable dream experiences for local children facing critical or chronic illnesses.
✅ One entry per completed scavenger hunt card
✅ Please include your name and email so we can contact winners
✅ Winners will be notified by email after the Expo
Thank you for bringing hope and joy to local Dream Kids — we’re so glad you stopped by!
This free entry lets you enter our raffle for a chance to win fun prizes after completing the scavenger hunt at the Kids Discovery Expo, including a $250 gift card to Scheels.
No purchase or donation is required — but if you’d like to help make more Idaho kids’ dreams come true, you can add a small optional donation below. Every dollar helps create unforgettable dream experiences for local children facing critical or chronic illnesses.
✅ One entry per completed scavenger hunt card
✅ Please include your name and email so we can contact winners
✅ Winners will be notified by email after the Expo
Thank you for bringing hope and joy to local Dream Kids — we’re so glad you stopped by!
$
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