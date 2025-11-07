The Dream Factory of Idaho, Inc.

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The Dream Factory of Idaho, Inc.

About this raffle

2025 Kids Discovery Expo Scavenger Hunt Entries

Scavenger Hunt Raffle Ticket
Free

This free entry lets you enter our raffle for a chance to win fun prizes after completing the scavenger hunt at the Kids Discovery Expo, including a $250 gift card to Scheels.

No purchase or donation is required — but if you’d like to help make more Idaho kids’ dreams come true, you can add a small optional donation below. Every dollar helps create unforgettable dream experiences for local children facing critical or chronic illnesses.

✅ One entry per completed scavenger hunt card
✅ Please include your name and email so we can contact winners
✅ Winners will be notified by email after the Expo

Thank you for bringing hope and joy to local Dream Kids — we’re so glad you stopped by!

Additional Raffle Entries
$20

This free entry lets you enter our raffle for a chance to win fun prizes after completing the scavenger hunt at the Kids Discovery Expo, including a $250 gift card to Scheels.

No purchase or donation is required — but if you’d like to help make more Idaho kids’ dreams come true, you can add a small optional donation below. Every dollar helps create unforgettable dream experiences for local children facing critical or chronic illnesses.

✅ One entry per completed scavenger hunt card
✅ Please include your name and email so we can contact winners
✅ Winners will be notified by email after the Expo

Thank you for bringing hope and joy to local Dream Kids — we’re so glad you stopped by!

Add a donation for The Dream Factory of Idaho, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!