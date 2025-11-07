2025 Kids Discovery Expo Scavenger Hunt Entries

This free entry lets you enter our raffle for a chance to win fun prizes after completing the scavenger hunt at the Kids Discovery Expo, including a $250 gift card to Scheels.



No purchase or donation is required — but if you’d like to help make more Idaho kids’ dreams come true, you can add a small optional donation below. Every dollar helps create unforgettable dream experiences for local children facing critical or chronic illnesses.



✅ One entry per completed scavenger hunt card

✅ Please include your name and email so we can contact winners

✅ Winners will be notified by email after the Expo



Thank you for bringing hope and joy to local Dream Kids — we’re so glad you stopped by!