2025 KidSpirit Benefit

2 Desbrosses St

New York, NY 10013, USA

Voyager Table
$50,000

Highest-priority table for 10. Special invitation to KidSpirit's Global Summit, special listing on invitation and live recognition at event, full-page ad in program, and 10 signed copies of The Best of KidSpirit, Vol. XI.

Explorer Table
$25,000

Highest-priority table for 10, special listing on invitation, full-page ad in program, and 10 copies of The Best of KidSpirit, Vol. XI.

Seeker Table
$15,000

High priority table for 10, listing on invitation, half-page ad in program, and 10 copies of The Best of KidSpirit, Vol. XI.

Wayfarer Table
$10,000

High priority table for 10, listing on invitation, 6 copies of The Best of KidSpirit, Vol. XI.

Adventurer Table
$5,000

High priority table for 10, listing on invitation, 3 copies of The Best of KidSpirit, Vol. XI.

Individual Ticket- Benefactor
$1,000

Includes a copy of The Best of KidSpirit, Volume XI and listing on event website, invitation and program

Individual Ticket- Supporter
$500

Includes listing on event website, invitation and program

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing