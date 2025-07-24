2025 KKCD Bus Trip

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About this event
Includes bus fare, tips for the driver, and Indian breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks.
Kids means 12 years and under. Includes bus fare, tips for the driver, and Indian breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks.
It includes entry to the two most popular Gilded Age Mansions — The Breakers and Marble House. The regular price is $45 if purchased individually, but with the group discount, you're getting it for just $25.
It includes entry to the two most popular Gilded Age Mansions — The Breakers and Marble House. The regular price for Youths is $16 if purchased individually, but with the group discount, you're getting it for just $7.5.
Youth (5 and under) are Free
Adult - International Tennis Hall of Fame;
Guided Group Tour Pricing (10+ people);
Adults (13+): $15 per person (discounted from the $22 regular admission);
Students (13+ / college/tennis teams): $5 per person;
Kids (12 & under): Free
YOUTH- International Tennis Hall of Fame;
Guided Group Tour Pricing (10+ people)
Students (13+ / college/tennis teams): $5 per person;
Kids (12 & under): Free
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