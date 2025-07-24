Kannada Koota Of Capital District

Hosted by

Kannada Koota Of Capital District

About this event

2025 KKCD Bus Trip

450 Albany Shaker Rd

Albany, NY 12211, USA

ADULT- Bus Tour
$95

Includes bus fare,  tips for the driver, and Indian breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks. 

KID ( <12 years) Bus Tour
$80

Kids means 12 years and under. Includes bus fare,  tips for the driver, and Indian breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks. 

ADULT- Two Mansions (Breakers + Marble House)
$25

It includes entry to the two most popular Gilded Age Mansions — The Breakers and Marble House. The regular price is $45 if purchased individually, but with the group discount, you're getting it for just $25.

YOUTH (Ages 6-12) -Two Mansions (Breakers + Marble House)
$7.50

It includes entry to the two most popular Gilded Age Mansions — The Breakers and Marble House. The regular price for Youths is $16 if purchased individually, but with the group discount, you're getting it for just $7.5.

Youth (5 and under) are Free

ADULT-International Tennis Hall of Fame
$15

Adult - International Tennis Hall of Fame;

Guided Group Tour Pricing (10+ people);

Adults (13+): $15 per person (discounted from the $22 regular admission);

Students (13+ / college/tennis teams): $5 per person;

Kids (12 & under): Free

YOUTH--International Tennis Hall of Fame
$5

YOUTH- International Tennis Hall of Fame;

Guided Group Tour Pricing (10+ people)

Students (13+ / college/tennis teams): $5 per person;

Kids (12 & under): Free

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!