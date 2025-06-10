2025 K'Night at the Races

177 Bedford St

Lexington, MA 02420, USA

General Admission.
$25

General Admission includes dinner and dessert. Full service cash bar will be open for the evening. Multiple exciting raffle activities will occur with separate purchase.

Table of 8
$175
Gather a table of 8 for friends and family. Guarantee group seating with a table purchase.

Pre-purchase Raffle Tickets
$20

With $2,500 worth of raffle prizes, you can pre-purchase your sheet of 25 chances to win up to 30+ prizes. Purchase now and avoid the line!

Pre-purchase Race Ticket Voucher
$10

Purchase a voucher for the first horse race of the event. You will be ready for the Ticket Window when it opens. There are six races scheduled for the evening.

Children 10 and Under
$10

For families who wish to bring their children ages 10 or younger. Must be accompanied by a General Admission ticket.

$

