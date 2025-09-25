St. Columbkille School Athletic Boosters

Hosted by

St. Columbkille School Athletic Boosters

About this event

2025 Knight at the Races

6740 Broadview Rd

Parma, OH 44134

General admission
$35

Tickets include food and beverages!

Horse Sponsorship
$25

Sponsor and Name a Horse

Race Sponsorship
$100

Please email the image you would like to use to [email protected]

Full Page Ad
$100

Full page ad in our program

Please email the image you would like to use to [email protected]

Half Page Ad
$50

Half Page Ad in our program

Please email the image you would like to use to [email protected]

Basket Tickets
$20

General basket tickets.

Yeti Tickets
$20

Three tickets for Yeti cooler full of booze!

Add a donation for St. Columbkille School Athletic Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!